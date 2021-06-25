





Article content Kingston residents can finally lose the locks, as personal care services, including hairdressers reopen next week. The provincial government has announced that Ontario will be moving into stage 2 of the reopening plan on June 30, two days earlier than was initially anticipated. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Kingston businesses prepare for early stage 2 reopening Back to video The provincial plan stipulates a minimum of 21 days before the province can move to the next stage, however the June 30 date marks only 19 days since Ontario entered stage 1. The province has reached the required vaccination levels laid for stage 2, in which 70-80 per cent of the population must have received a first vaccination, and 25 per cent must be fully vaccinated. The early reopening is occurring in time for expanded Canada day celebrations; however the City of Kingston announced on Tuesday that large outdoor gatherings, including the annual celebration in Grass Creek Park, and the nighttime fireworks show would not be happening this year.

Article content In the meantime, Justin Bromberg, a communications officer with the City, said in an email to the Whig-Standard that the city is reviewing the provincial guidelines and will share any relevant changes to services and programming. One of the sectors most impacted by the stage 2 reopening is personal care services, which were not allowed to open under stage 1. While local spas and hairdressers are excited to open, the sudden announcement has caused business owners to readjust their plans. “I was expecting [personal care services] to reopen on July 2nd, so I had the team in place for July 2nd, and was getting things organized for July 2nd. It’s just getting the staff in for the 30th, it’s been a little bit more difficult, but it’s okay,” said Melanie Archambault, co-owner of Symphony Spa and Yoga. “It makes it a bit hard when they spring it on us, when it’s so sudden like that, and staff has to reschedule their plans.” While the coming days are expected to be a bit hectic for the staff at Symphony Spa, Archambault is grateful for even two extra days. “Our business has definitely suffered. We are among the last businesses to be reopening. Every day matters. Every day makes a difference. We’re ready for it,” she said. In preparation, Archambault and the team at Symphony Spa have been cleaning and sanitizing the space, and ensuring that rapid COVID tests are available for staff, a measure that Archambault says will be voluntary, but encouraged.

Article content Following June 30, Symphony Spa is anticipating a flood of customers, as people rush to get their first haircuts in many months. “The calls have already started happening. We had customers pre-booking for July. Our manager said that following the announcement, the calls came flooding in. It’s just trying to get staff in to accommodate the demand,” she said. While Archambault expects the next few weeks to be busy, she is excited to return to work, and see the bustling again. “We feel safe in Kingston. Kingston as a community has been absolutely fantastic, everyone has been so vigilant and really making an effort. I think in general, we’ve been a really safe city.”

