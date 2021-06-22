





Article content Kingston businesses are calling on the provincial government to provide greater clarity on the economic reopening plan. In a statement shared with the Whig-Standard on Tuesday, the Greater Kingston Chamber of Commerce expressed frustration and confusion with Ontario’s Roadmap to Reopening Plan, which they argue is unclear in the restrictions of each phase and provides inadequate guidelines to support businesses in the reopening process. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Kingston Chamber of Commerce calls for clear reopening guidelines Back to video “As we look to these next two phases of reopening, there is still a fair amount of confusion and uncertainty among business owners, especially surrounding capacity restrictions that are not well-defined in the official reopening plan,” wrote Chamber of Commerce CEO Karen Cross, in a statement to the Whig-Standard. Cross explained that businesses require advance notice and clear guidelines in order to adequately prepare for the next stages of reopening, something she argues is lacking in the current plan.

Article content “The term is ‘open with restrictions’, but it doesn’t outline what the restrictions are. (Business owners) need to be informed in order to make good, solid business decisions,” Cross said in an interview with the Whig-Standard. She is cognizant of the preparations that businesses must undertake to reopen and to ensure that they are in compliance with the regulations. “It really is a guessing game for business owners who are exhausted at this point,” Cross said in the interview. “At this point, they don’t know what stage 2 or stage 3 means for them. They don’t know what kind of staff to bring on board, how to schedule shifts, how to bring in supplies. These things take time.” Moving forward, Cross would like for the government to provide explicit criteria for restrictions that address capacity and timelines. These concerns are echoed by local businesses in the community. Hugh Mackenzie, the general manager for the Kingston Destination Group, is fed up with the lack of communication regarding business restrictions. As a cruise company, the Kingston Destination Group is still closed in Phase 1 and Mackenzie he has little idea when they can expect to reopen. In terms of planning for reopening, lack of clarity around capacity restrictions and local travel restrictions are hindering his ability to plan for the season. “It’s June 22nd and they have suggested that Phase 2 is going to begin on July 2, but they haven’t confirmed it, and they haven’t confirmed what the operating parameters are going to be,” Mackenzie explained.

Article content Given the lack of provided parameters, Mackenzie has been guessing what the company might need to start back up again. “I have spent $50,000 on trying to guess what the requirements are going to be — I bought plexiglass barriers, I bought new kitchen equipment in case we can’t do buffets,” he explained. “If I guess wrong, I’ll lose money again. I’m just trying to prevent pouring more money down the drain, money we don’t have.” Adding to the pressure of reopening for Mackenzie and other business operators across Kingston is the demand for labour. “We normally employ up to 120 people, if they throw it open on July 2, how the hell am I going to find people?” Mackenzie said. While Mackenzie and the Chamber of Commerce are frustrated with the process, they are clear that what is needed moving forward are coherent reopening guidelines across all sectors for each reopening phase.

