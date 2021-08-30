This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Tourism Kingston and Doornekamp Construction are in the midst of transforming the former coal dock behind the old Rockwood Asylum into a deepwater dock to market as a stop for Great Lakes cruise ships.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Kingston coal dock being transformed for use by Great Lakes cruise ships Back to video

Currently, while Kingston does receive some cruise ship traffic, the region does not have a deepwater dock, meaning cruise ships must anchor in the harbour and passengers have to be transported to shore.

Tourism Kingston and Doornekamp Construction are hoping that having a deepwater dock accessible for cruise ships will attract more tours to the region.

The dock, located in Kingston’s Portsmouth neighbourhood, is owned by Doornekamp Construction but will be used by Tourism Kingston to market the region as a stop for Great Lakes cruise ships. According to Sandy Berg, a project manager with Doornekamp Construction, while the space will not be available to Tourism Kingston free of charge, it is a mutually beneficial relationship.

“It’s a certified dock and we are certified by federal agencies to use it as a dock — and we will be using it as a dock some of the time — but it just makes sense that we have this asset that benefits the community and we just want to make it available. There will be some fees in terms of maintenance and so on and so forth, but essentially, Tourism Kingston is just excited to be able to have a space where these vessels can adequately dock,” Berg explained in an interview with the Whig-Standard.

While the plans are in order, Berg does not expect any ships to be docking before next year. Since the start of the pandemic, Transport Canada has banned any cruising in Canadian waters, but companies have been given the green light to resume tours in November. According to Berg, this means companies can now confidently plan itineraries for next year.