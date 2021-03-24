Article content

The Kingston Community Credit Union on Tuesday presented a $5,000 cheque to the City of Kingston to support the Kingston Community Climate Action Fund.

In 2020, the credit union made a commitment to support the fund and local registered charities and non-profits as they work to reduce community greenhouse gas emissions, a news release said.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Kingston Community Credit Union donates to city's climate action fund Back to video

The credit union has supported the promotion and fundraising of the fund and agreed to match donations made at its branches up to $5,000.

“On behalf of the city, a big thank you to the Kingston Community Credit Union and its members for their enthusiastic support of the Kingston Community Climate Action Fund. Your generosity will not only benefit great causes in our community today but will have a lasting impact on our city by helping lower GHG emissions,” Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson said.

The fund is helping Martha’s Table purchase an electric vehicle that it will use to deliver warm, prepared meals to people in the community. Also, Habitat for Humanity is hoping to purchase four air source heat pumps to install in new homes being built on Rose Abbey Drive.