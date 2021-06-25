





Article content As Canada prepares for an upcoming election, the Kingston Green Party is looking beyond the internal conflict that has plagued the party for the past month. The Green Party of Canada has been grappling with scandal and in-fighting following the defection of Fredericton MP, Jenica Atwin, who left the Green Party to join the Liberals earlier this month. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Kingston Green Party stands by leader Annamie Paul Back to video In response to the scandal, the Kingston Green Party has stood by party leader Annamie Paul as she has withstood criticisms of her leadership and changes in party structure. Zachary Typhair, the CEO for the Green Party of Canada Electoral District Association for Kingston and The Islands expressed his sadness at Atwin’s departure and wished her success with her new party, but is setting his sights on the bigger picture. “She has made her decision and we wish her the best of luck. It’s never easy being Green and what we need is more Greens in parliament. We are going to continue advocating for issues like living wage and climate change,” he said in an interview with the Whig-Standard.

Article content While Typhair acknowledged that the internal conflict has been a distraction for the party, he said that the local Green Party stands behind Annamie Paul and will continue to celebrate her historic leadership as the first Black woman, and first Jewish person, elected as leader of a major federal party. However, he recognizes the concerns over the conflict that has emerged from different views within the party. “We had different ideals, and that’s always going to happen on a complicated issue like Israel and Palestine,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s membership who comes up with the policy. We support our elected MPs and leaders having different opinions on those policies.” While there has been concern that this scandal has emerged at a time when the country is anticipating an election, Typhair is hopeful for the Green Party’s chances. “This is just a little bump. I believe the Greens are still going to have a historic breakthrough in the next election,” he said. The party’s strife first emerged over differences in opinion on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, with Atwin taking a strong position in support of Palestine and criticizing the party for not taking a stronger position condemning Israeli air strikes. In response to the statements of multiple Canadian politicians, Paul’s aide Noah Zatzman, posted on social media, condemning what he described as “appalling anti-Semitism and discrimination from a range of political actors” including “Green MPs,” and expressed his committed to defeating these politicians in upcoming elections.

Article content According to Stéphanie Chouinard, a professor of political studies at Queen’s University, such statements are almost unheard of in Canadian politics. “In any other political party, this person would have been fired. This is not something we see, to vow to publicly campaign against one of your own members,” Chouinard said in an interview with the Whig-Standard. While Atwin was not named directly in Zatzman’s post, it was understood that he was identifying her. Paul did not denounce this statement despite calls from party members to do so, and showed no public support for Atwin. Following this conflict, Atwin engaged in discussions with the Liberal Party of Canada and subsequently crossed the floor to join the Liberals. In response to Atwin’s departure, and Paul’s lack of support for one of only three sitting Green MPs, her leadership has been called into question and an emergency meeting was held in which Paul narrowly avoided a vote to oust her as leader. Paul has stated that internal party discussion regarding her leadership have been shrouded in racist and sexist tropes. She further criticized Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for exploiting the situation, and using women in politics for his own electoral gain. According to Chouinard, such criticisms of Trudeau are ill-founded as political tactics such as crossing the floor in Canadian politics are fairly commonplace and accusations of sexism deny the agency of Atwin and other women in Trudeau’s cabinet.

Article content “The Green Party of Canada has been known to poach candidates and supporters from other parties itself,” Chouinard said. “At the end of the day, if Mrs. Atwin found herself unhappy within the Green Party caucus, she was completely within her right to go seek a home somewhere else.” Chouinard was also critical of Pauls’ inability to address and manage the conflict within her party. “It was Mrs. Paul’s responsibility to take a stance and try to reconcile herself with Mrs. Atwin, which from what we heard was not happening… or to kick her out if her positions were absolutely opposed to that stance,” she said. Moving forward, Chouinard believes that this conflict will be incredibly damaging for the chances Green Party of Canada in the upcoming election. “This internal kerfuffle and the fact that she so far appears to not have been able to unite her own party… I think will cause a certain number of green-curious voters to walk away, especially as we are facing a very probable election in the next couple of months” she said.

