Kingston Humane Society hosting online fundraising auction
The Kingston Human Society is hosting its summer online auction event to raise money for furry friends in need.
The auction opened on July 15 and will continue until August 15.
All of the money raised in the auction will be put towards bettering the lives of the animals in the organization’s care. According to its website, the Kingston Humane Society takes in over 3,000 animals each year.
“The funds that we raise in our events — not just this summer online auction, but all of our events — they go towards life-saving surgeries, veterinary care medications, our foster and adoption programs,” Victoria Lessard, volunteer and event co-ordinator for the Kingston Humane Society, told the Whig-Standard in an interview. “The foster program has been truly a lifesaver for some of our animals during COVID-19, because we haven’t been able to have volunteers come into the building.”
Lessard emphasized the importance of the foster program, especially while volunteers couldn’t visit the Kingston Humane Society to walk dogs or cuddle with cats amidst the pandemic.
“Not having that (social) presence can cause medical issues in animals due the stress,” Lessard explained. “Fosters stepped up and multiplied, and we managed to get (…) down to low numbers in the shelter.”
“It’s just another example of the members of this community stepping up and really supporting animals, which is fantastic.”
Though online auctions aren’t new to the Kingston Humane Society, Lessard said events like this summer’s auction have become important sources of fundraising.
Due to COVID-19, the Kingston Humane Society had to cancel many in-person fundraising events in the last year and a half, including beloved traditions like Bowl for the Animals and Unleash the Treats.
However, Lessard said, the Kingston Humane Society has remained resilient and creative.
Big Paws pledge walk, the organization’s largest fundraising event, was successfully adapted into Big Paws Across Canada, a virtual pledge walk across the country. The event raised almost $30,000. The next virtual pledge walk, Big Paws Across Canada: The Return Trip, raised $12,000. The Kingston Humane Society hopes to be able to hold its next Big Paws event in-person in September.
The pandemic also inspired the creation of the Kingston Humane Society’s first charity golf tournament, which Lessard said will become an annual event.
This summer’s auction consist of donations from local businesses, collectors, and individuals.
Items available for bidding include jewlery and paintings from local artists, gift certificates, collectables, and — of course — pet supplies.
Lessard said sought-after lots include an electric guitar and concert-used drumhead both autographed by members of The Tragically Hip, an oil painting by Ralph Allen, former director of the Anges Etherington Art Centre, and a three burner barbeque.
“We have something for everybody,” she said with a laugh.
“The support that we received from the community, I will say it never ceases to amaze me. Both business owners and individual donors, they make our events possible, and they make what we do possible.”
To learn more about the organization or make a donation, visit https://kingstonhumanesociety.ca.