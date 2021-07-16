Kingston Humane Society hosting online fundraising auction

The Kingston Human Society is hosting its summer online auction event to raise money for furry friends in need.

The auction opened on July 15 and will continue until August 15.

The auction opened on July 15 and will continue until August 15.

All of the money raised in the auction will be put towards bettering the lives of the animals in the organization’s care. According to its website, the Kingston Humane Society takes in over 3,000 animals each year.

“The funds that we raise in our events — not just this summer online auction, but all of our events — they go towards life-saving surgeries, veterinary care medications, our foster and adoption programs,” Victoria Lessard, volunteer and event co-ordinator for the Kingston Humane Society, told the Whig-Standard in an interview. “The foster program has been truly a lifesaver for some of our animals during COVID-19, because we haven’t been able to have volunteers come into the building.”

Lessard emphasized the importance of the foster program, especially while volunteers couldn’t visit the Kingston Humane Society to walk dogs or cuddle with cats amidst the pandemic.

“Not having that (social) presence can cause medical issues in animals due the stress,” Lessard explained. “Fosters stepped up and multiplied, and we managed to get (…) down to low numbers in the shelter.”

“It’s just another example of the members of this community stepping up and really supporting animals, which is fantastic.”

Though online auctions aren’t new to the Kingston Humane Society, Lessard said events like this summer’s auction have become important sources of fundraising.