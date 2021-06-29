Kingston Police seek hit and run suspect

Jun 29, 2021
Kingston Police are still looking for a male suspect involved in a hit and run at the corner of Concession Street and Kingscourt Avenue on Monday.
Kingston Police are looking for the driver involved in a hit and run at approximately 8:40 a.m. on Monday at the corner of Concession Street and Kingscourt Avenue.

According to a tweet from Kingston Police, the suspect driver is described as a white male with short brown hair, 45 to 50 years old and wearing khaki pants or shorts but not wearing a shirt.

The second driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingston Police at 613-549-4660.

