Kingston Pride's postponed festival starts this weekend
KINGSTON – While June is recognized as Pride month, due to the pandemic, the board of Kingston Pride decided to postpone its festival to this upcoming week.
“We’re so excited. The entire board is just ecstatic that we get to hold a pride festival in person this year,” Ian Burns, Kingston Pride chair said in a phone interview on Thursday. “The fact that we get to celebrate pride month and now we get to celebrate another whole pride week is just making it even better.”
Kingston pride events will start with the inaugural Pride fun run/walk on Saturday, Sept. 18 at Lake Ontario Park and wrap up with the Pride Parade down Princess Street on Sunday, Sept. 26.
In the middle, there will be a variety of virtual panel discussions, partnerships with WritersFest and the local library, board game/coffee houses, a movie in the square, the annual boat cruise- the Out on the Queen, a community fair in the park and Prides first all-ages outdoor dance party.
“We absolutely love the feedback that we’ve gotten for the all-ages dance party,” Burns said. “Parents with children, and younger individuals, and students at Queen’s (and St. Lawrence) who wouldn’t be able to attend a drinking event are able to come out and have fun and enjoy pride.”
When asked what he has heard from the community about holding in-person events, Burns said people are both excited and nervous.
“People are like, how are you maintaining all these policies? How are you maintaining safety? and we implemented our vaccination policy,” Burns said. “We were one of the first events in Ontario to mandate that everyone attending had to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and when I tell people that they usually breathe a sigh of relief. When I tell them we’re having in-person events outdoors (with social distance protocols), they’re like great, we can come and attend and feel comfortable attending.”
The board implemented a vaccination policy early on and made sure to include in-person outdoor events that could be open to students and local youth.
“The biggest thing for us was to ensure that we had contingency plans in place in advance so when went forward with our planning we knew that there was always the possibility that we’d have to cut down capacity or we’d have to work with spaces to figure out what safety would look like during in events, and we have had to make quite a few changes to our events this year to promote safety, including fencing in the community fair,” Burns said. “You have to think safety first, then you get to plan your event.”
Holding Kingston Pride week in September has got the board thinking about ways to engage groups they don’t normally see in June.
“It’s been very strange in Kingston not having a summer full of events and things to do,” Burns said. “It’s something we’re looking at into next year. We are hoping to be able to, as an organization, function a little bit more year-round, to have more events, more awareness, and especially more educational events throughout the community to help promote awareness of the 2SLGBTQIA community.”
For a full list of Kingston Pride events, go online to kingstonpride.ca/events.
