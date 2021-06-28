Kingston to receive help from new marketing program

Also receiving funding from RTO 9 — which is funded by the Ontario Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries — will be Lennox and Addington County, Frontenac County, Prince Edward County, Gananoque, Bay of Quinte, Brockville and Cornwall, among others.

Kingston has a very established brand and office already, she said, so it will be just “straight-up” marketing help in the form of a meetings and conventions landing page on the Visit Kingston website and asset development, which includes things such as videography and photography.

“All of our destinations are very different as to where they are at their level of outreach to the consumer,” executive director Bonnie Ruddock told the Whig-Standard on Monday.

Regional Tour Office 9, or RTO 9, announced the launch of the $25,000 Drive for Excellence Program, which will send money to different areas based on its needs, on Monday.

Kingston is among the southeastern Ontario communities getting a boost from the regional tourism office’s new marketing program.

“Some of our other destinations are newer, we’ll say, to tourism, so they’re looking for help to do other things, like government strategies or tourism strategies,” Ruddock pointed out.

A blanket, one-size-fits-all approach wouldn’t work, she said, particularly now.

“We really wanted to reach out and find out what their needs are, especially now during COVID as we hopefully start to see things turn around for tourism,” RTO 9’s executive director said. “It’s important for us to partner with these destinations to make sure we can help them to help the individual businesses recover out of this.”

The program looks to draw tourists from other parts of the province, possibly Quebec at some point, but not from south of the border, Ruddock said.

“For now we’re still very local in what we’re doing,” she explained.

“As the province starts to enter into the different stages and do reopening, we will look farther afield from southeastern Ontario, but definitely for this year we probably will not go out of province.”

The past year has been a quiet one, marketing-wise, because of the pandemic.

“It’s very surreal, for sure, to start to think about how we even do marketing now and the different messages we want to put out,” Ruddock observed.

“It’s a very interesting time we’re in right now for sure.”

