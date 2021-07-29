Kingston Transit adds two electric buses to fleet
KINGSTON — The City of Kingston unveiled two new electric buses to the Kingston Transit fleet on Thursday as part of its priority to move forward in combating climate change and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
“I am so excited to see our first electric bus hit the road! City staff have been working hard to train staff, get the bus ready and put the necessary infrastructure in place,” Mayor Bryan Paterson said. “City council is committed to electrifying the city’s fleet, and we’re now better positioned to make investments in smart transportation options. This will help us reduce the city’s greenhouse gas emissions and help us meet our climate action goals.”
Transit passengers should expect to see either new electric bus on Kingston Transit’s local and express routes.
The electric buses will be driven by Kingston Transit drivers Maggie Yntema and Dave Murphy for the next month to gauge performance, how long the charge in the buses lasts, along with other factors.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Yntema said. “All the drivers are very excited having them be put into our fleet and driving them through the city.”
“The first time I took one out it was a little different (from the existing buses),” Murphy said. “It’s a very smooth ride and very quiet. It feels like, or compared to, driving a very large golf cart. It’s got that nice soft acceleration and is a very slick ride. It would be the Cadillac of buses.”
These factors will help determine which routes would be best suited for the new vehicles.
“The riders won’t see anything different (in transit scheduling and or speed), but from a planning perspective, behind the scenes, we have to be much more diligence in the way that the buses are assigned because the electric bus does have a limitation on how far it can go (on one charge). So you can’t just deploy this bus on any route and expect it to run 20 hours,” Jeremy DaCosta, director of Transit Services, said. “It’s a different approach in the way we’ll run our transit service.”
Along with the quieter ride inside and out, the use of lighter-weight seats and being battery powered, there is a new feature for transit riders with mobility devices. The electric buses have the new Quantum automatic rear-facing wheelchair securement system installed.
“From an accessibility point of view, these buses are the first in our fleet that will feature a touchless wheelchair securement system, which will allow passengers to use a mobility device to board the bus independently and securely themselves independently,” DaCosta added.
According to the city, the two electric buses (model Flyer Xcelsior CHARGE XE40), electric bus charger and ancillary equipment including farebox, GPS equipment and on-board cameras, were funded with support from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities ($556,875) and the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program bilateral agreement between the federal government ($593,914) and the provincial government ($494,879).
The local media and community stakeholders boarded the new buses for a 15-minute ride-along through Kingston to get a firsthand look at how they run on Thursday afternoon.
“Kingston Transit has been a true leader in climate action,” Mark Gerretsen, Kingston and the Islands MP, said. “The introduction of two electric buses into its fleet is just another example of our city’s commitment to take care of our environment for future generations. I’m pleased that the federal government continues to invest in local projects that help reduce our greenhouse gas emissions. Kudos to City of Kingston staff who have been hard at work to prepare for these new environmentally-friendly buses.”
“Ontario’s contribution to Kingston Transit’s new electric buses is yet another step we’ve taken to improve people’s quality of life and reduce transportation emissions,” provincial Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney said. “Under Premier Ford’s leadership, public transit is a priority for our government, and that is why we remain committed to working collaboratively with our federal and municipal partners to provide more innovative options for Ontarians to get around.”
The electric buses will be charged at the Kingston Transit facility using power provided by Utilities Kingston and Kingston Hydro.
