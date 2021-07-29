Kingston Transit adds two electric buses to fleet

KINGSTON — The City of Kingston unveiled two new electric buses to the Kingston Transit fleet on Thursday as part of its priority to move forward in combating climate change and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Photo by Julia McKay / Julia McKay/The Whig-Standard

“I am so excited to see our first electric bus hit the road! City staff have been working hard to train staff, get the bus ready and put the necessary infrastructure in place,” Mayor Bryan Paterson said. “City council is committed to electrifying the city’s fleet, and we’re now better positioned to make investments in smart transportation options. This will help us reduce the city’s greenhouse gas emissions and help us meet our climate action goals.”

Transit passengers should expect to see either new electric bus on Kingston Transit’s local and express routes.

The electric buses will be driven by Kingston Transit drivers Maggie Yntema and Dave Murphy for the next month to gauge performance, how long the charge in the buses lasts, along with other factors.

“It’s pretty exciting,” Yntema said. “All the drivers are very excited having them be put into our fleet and driving them through the city.”

“The first time I took one out it was a little different (from the existing buses),” Murphy said. “It’s a very smooth ride and very quiet. It feels like, or compared to, driving a very large golf cart. It’s got that nice soft acceleration and is a very slick ride. It would be the Cadillac of buses.”

These factors will help determine which routes would be best suited for the new vehicles.

“The riders won’t see anything different (in transit scheduling and or speed), but from a planning perspective, behind the scenes, we have to be much more diligence in the way that the buses are assigned because the electric bus does have a limitation on how far it can go (on one charge). So you can’t just deploy this bus on any route and expect it to run 20 hours,” Jeremy DaCosta, director of Transit Services, said. “It’s a different approach in the way we’ll run our transit service.”