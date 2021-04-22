





Share this Story: Kingston woman buys climate crisis book for every member of Parliament

Kingston woman buys climate crisis book for every member of Parliament Supplied Photo

Article content Mary Jane Philp, a Kingston resident and climate crisis activist, recently put her money where her mouth is by purchasing 338 copies of the book “A Good War,” by Canadian author Seth Klein. In the book, Klein explores how Canadians can align their politics and economy with what science says must be done to address the climate crisis. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Kingston woman buys climate crisis book for every member of Parliament Back to video Philp, 71, bought the books, listed at $24.95 plus tax each, to be distributed to every Canadian member of Parliament. In an interview on Thursday, Philp said she received a volume discount so her cost was approximately $5,000. “I didn’t make a trip last year and there was a bunch of things I didn’t have to buy, so I just thought this was a good way to use my money,” she said. Klein writes in his book that to take on the climate change battle, politicians need to take a “wartime” approach. The book is structured around lessons from the Second World War — the last time Canada faced an existential threat.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content One of the reasons for purchasing the books is that Philp became a grandparent in 2018. She now has three grandchildren. “The fact that my children had enough hope for the future to bring new life into this world has made me acutely aware of the big issues of our time, none more pressing than the climate emergency,” she said in a news release. “I read ‘A Good War’ and decided our legislators needed to as well. Now (the books) have been delivered, along with a letter from me telling (the MPs) why I think it is important for them to read it and act. No one wants to be preachy, but frankly, at this point, I am asking myself daily: how far am I willing to go to ensure my future and that of my children and grandchildren.” Klein said in a news release he was touched when Philp offered to buy a book for each member of Parliament. “I was so grateful and humbled when Mary Jane Philp approached me out of the blue, telling me she wanted to purchase a copy of my book for every MP in Canada. It’s an extraordinary gesture,” he said. Jenny Kwan, a New Democratic Party MP for Vancouver East, is helping Philp distribute the book to all the MPs. Kwan said it is a must-read for every parliamentarian. “It’s a blueprint to tackle the climate emergency. Mary Jane, a caring Canadian, by gifting every MP a copy of this book, is doing her part to ensure every member of Parliament has the knowledge to guide them in their work to help steer Canada on the right path to be a global leader in climate action, to build for the better by securing a just and liveable future for our children, and the future of humanity,” Kwan said.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Philp said in an interview she hasn’t heard back from any other MPs about the book because it’s still early in the delivery process. She also asked friends to give their MPs a call over the next few weeks and ask them what they think of the book. “I sent (Kingston and the Islands MP) Mark Gerretsen a note ahead of time, and the prime minister, to say I was doing this so they had a bit of a heads-up,” Philp said. Philp said she received a note from Gerretsen’s office thanking her for the gift. She said that everything legislators need to know about climate change is in Klein’s book, “as well as a blueprint for how to lay it out, how to roll out the various things that need to be done to get us out of this mess.” “We have to do this. It’s not just the government’s job. All of us have to make changes,” Philp said. imacalpine@postmedia.com twitter.com/IanMacAlpine We want to hear from you: Send us opinions, comments and other feedback. Letters may be emailed to ed.whig@sunmedia.ca. Letters to the editor must contain the writer’s name, address and telephone numbers. The Whig-Standard reserves the right to edit, shorten or reject letters.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston