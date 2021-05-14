





Article content A local woman has recently launched a 67-page booklet with advice on how to identify, intervene and prevent all areas of baby and child abuse and neglect. Sharon Hogan is a former assistant warden at Joyceville Institution who also worked in communications and treatment program development for offenders for Correctional Service Canada, where she also worked with sex offenders. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Kingston woman writes booklet on signals of child abuse Back to video Hogan also directed the Elder Abuse initiative in Kingston. The booklet is titled, “How to Identify, Intervene In, And Prevent Sexual, Physical, Emotional and Systemic Abuse and Neglect.” Her booklet looks at such subjects as the types of neglect and abuse, the victims of the abuse, who are the perpetrators, indicators of child abuse and neglect, intervention and prevention. “At this time in history, I am deeply concerned about the welfare of children,” Hogan said in an interview. “One statistic reports that 88 per cent of child abuse is unreported. The point is, there are no accurate statistics because of failure to report.”

Article content Of those abused, she said, statistics indicate that the highest percentage of perpetrators are step-parents, friends and neighbours. “This elevates concern since these children are now in COVID-19 lockdown, providing greater opportunity for perpetrators to harm children,” Hogan said. “My interest now is to train mothers on how to protect their babies and also to train them how to identify abuse. There are indicators: a baby can’t speak verbally but they can show through their emotions and behaviours.” Parents should look for those indicators, she said. “What’s the pattern here? Is the child acting out when they’re around certain people and is the child acting out when it’s time for a bath? You have to look for a pattern and who is in that picture during those moments. Babies say a lot, you just have to know how to read them,” she said. Hogan said sometimes when child abuse gets reported to police, no charges are laid. “Sometimes they say the charges are unfounded, and that’s because they don’t have any evidence of the abuse, but that doesn’t mean it didn’t happen,” she said. At times, Hogan said, some parents don’t believe their children have been abused. “They’ll say, ‘So-and-so wouldn’t do that,’ or ‘You’re making stories up,’ or ‘What are you talking about?’ “Some parents don’t want to get the police involved. They don’t want the stigma of somebody in their family who has been sexually abused, they don’t want to go through the court system. There are multiple reasons why it is not reported.”

Article content She said there’s research showing that child victims of physical, emotional and sexual abuse eventually become part of the welfare, criminal justice and health-care systems. Also, victims could become abusers, she said. “If they grew up in a home where they were physically, sexually and emotionally abused, they go on to do the same thing,” she said. Hogan said mothers need to be trained how to protect their children. “If they see something that they are concerned about, do something about it, because in my mind it’s better to do something and be wrong than to possibly let (the abuse) continue,” she said. “I’m convinced if we did more to stop the abuse of a child we’d have less of a drain on the health-care system and the judicial system. “Child abuse is a hidden crime, and the unfortunate thing is that the victim is the one to have many physical and mental problems as a result. “The bottom line is a child needs love, from the mother in particular. They need protection, and if they don’t get that, how are they supposed to thrive and survive.” To purchase a copy of her booklet, email sharonhogan1953@gmail.com. Hogan has also written a children’s book, A Blue Moon, which is currently with a publisher awaiting acceptance. It looks at the consequences of discrimination through the eyes of a horse. imacalpine@postmedia.com twitter.com/IanMacAlpine

