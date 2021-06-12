





Article content This year’s BGC Whig-Standard Campaign received a special boost from a long-term club partner. “It’s been another year of immense gratitude for our community’s support to the campaign,” says Harold Parsons, executive director at BGC Kingston. “And to have Kinsmen step in with a $50,000 contribution just adds even more energy into our programs.” “We are seeing so many charities with needs skyrocketing in the pandemic, from childcare to food security,” says Graham Forsythe, chair of the Kinsmen Dream Home. “Donations can be a lifeline for these agencies and for the vulnerable people they are serving.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Kinsmen support invigorates BGC programs Back to video Kinsmen support was instrumental to building the dedicated youth centre at the Club’s West End Hub. That support not only built the centre, but has been filling it with stories of youth development and achievement for more than 6 years now. Dylan personifies this positive activation: from Club participant, 16 year-old Dylan has grown during his time at the Club into a true leader.

Article content “When I started going to youth programs, I felt like I was doing something good with my time after-school, making new friends and learning new things,” recalls Dylan. “During the pandemic it has really helped to fight off loneliness…it gives me something to look forward to,” he says. Between representing the club at national youth conferences and rallying youth around social justice issues, Dylan has impressed staff with his initiative and articulation. “Dylan is such an example of how much youth can grow in our programs,” proudly says Devin Reynolds, Senior Program Manager at BGC Kingston. “Especially in the pandemic when virtual programs can be challenging to facilitate…Dylan is that leader for other youth members.” The club has been empowering Dylan’s continued leadership and providing a supportive soundboard for career development – so much so that the club ranks highly on Dylan’s future job list. “I would absolutely love to work at BGC one day! This summer, I am already all booked for work. The club really helped with job support and got me working at McDonald’s and Old Navy!” “It’s hearing stories like these that drive us to respond to these increasing needs. We are happy to be supporting such a pillar of child and youth development in our community,” says Sean Allen, vice-president of the Kinsmen Club of Kingston and Kinsmen Dream Home treasurer. The annual Kingston Whig-Standard campaign is wrapping up just as club summer programs are ramping up delivery of 3,000 summer camps spots in four locations in Kingston and one location in Napanee. “Kingston continues to awe us with incredible generosity, no matter the year, no matter the challenges,” says Amanda Guarino, supervisor of community engagement at BGC of Kingston & Area.

"The positive support we received means our summer programs are going ahead at full speed and with expanded reach," Amanda continues. "Each donation makes this possible. It gives us lots of work ahead, just as we are committed to do."

The 2021 Kingston Whig Standard campaign aims to garner enough community support to provide 3,000 summer camp spots for children across 5 locations in Kingston and Area. To support the campaign: Donations can be made online, by filling out the donation form on the right hand side, at www.bgckingston.ca Credit card donations can be made by calling 613-507-3306 ext. 100 or ext. 110. Cheques can be made out to Boys and Girls Club of Kingston and Area and mailed to: 1300 Bath Road, Unit A-2, Kingston, ON, K7M 4X4.

