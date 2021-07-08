Large quantity of tobacco seized at Collins Bay Institution

Article content

Staff at Collins Bay Institution have seized a package of contraband from a suspected drone drop.

A large package of tobacco was discovered on Sunday with an institutional value of $20,656.80, a Correctional Service Canada news release on Thursday said.

CSC has measures in place to prevent contraband and unauthorized items from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone, the release said. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband and/or unauthorized items into correctional institutions.

Smoking and the use of tobacco products have been banned at CSC Institutions since 2008.

CSC has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at their institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates and staff members working inside CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1-866-780-3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.