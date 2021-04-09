Large quantity of tobacco seized at Joyceville Institution

Article content

Staff at Joyceville Institution intercepted a large quantity of contraband tobacco on Tuesday.

The total estimated institutional value of the seizure was $10,000, a news release from Correctional Service Canada said.

The news release did not say how the tobacco was delivered to the institution.

Smoking and the use of tobacco in CSC institutions have been banned since 2008.

CSC has also set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at their institutions, such as contraband entering the institutions.

The toll-free number, 1-866-780-3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.