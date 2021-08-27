Lionhearts pivoting toward food recovery program
On Friday, Lionhearts Inc. is discontinuing its Street Project and resuming its long-running food recovery program. Executive Director Travis Blackmore, now is the right time to switch, given the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.
“(This change) is another pivot,” he said. “It became time for us to look at how we can make this more efficient for both our partners and ourselves. Again, this is just us going back to our roots of being a distribution unit.”
Lionhearts Inc. first launched the Street Project in March of 2020 to provide meal kits to those in need around the Kingston area. Since its inception last year, the Street Project has provided over 335,000 meal kits across its three mobile locations.
The Street Project was born out of necessity. Blackmore’s team stepped up to the plate when COVID-19 risks and restrictions prevented many of the usual frontline institutions from providing food for those in need. Now, as those institutions re-open, Lionhearts Inc. will be working with them to get everyone back on track.
Blackmore believes the best solution for everyone is to have Lionhearts Inc. cook meals from rescued food and bring them to partners—such as Martha’s Table and Lunch by George—who already have brick and mortar locations around town.
“This is an opportunity for us to continue to cook meals but serve them out of already established locations that people are used to going to,” said Blackmore. “We want to shift back into what we’ve been doing since the beginning and continue supporting those frontline agencies that have been doing the heavy lifting for a long time before we even came along.”
Many of these agencies are well-equipped for in-person interaction.
“They’re used to being face-to-face with folks; we’ve done it in the pandemic to step up and help through this difficult period,” Blackmore said. “If we’re going to continue to cook meals, we’ll make sure they get distributed to places that are already brick and mortar.”
This shift toward working with established partners has given Lionhearts Inc. the time and resources to focus on re-opening The Embassy Live Music Café. It has been on hiatus since last spring due to COVID-19.
Blackmore described it as a charity concert hosted in St. George’s Anglican Cathedral that supports performing artists and attendees. Tickets are provided to clientele by local community support agencies in hopes of making music accessible.
“Folks from the street can come in to get a snack, listen to music, and almost have an evening of community,” he said. “It’s a night out where (attendees) are elevated and treated like the important human beings that they are.”
Restaurants and other live music venues are often inaccessible to those in need—the Lionhearts team wanted them to experience the food and friendship they provide. Blackmore said the plan is to re-open The Embassy sometime this fall.
“(Lionhearts) is not slowing down; it’s just pivoting a little bit.”