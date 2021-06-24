Article content

Twenty local artists have been awarded $1,000 apiece through the second round of the City of Kingston’s Arts Fund’s “resiliency” grant program.

The total funding for the grant was $100,000, with $80,000 already dispersed to 80 artists in May. City council approved the funding for artists in response to the challenges created for artists during the pandemic.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Second round of resiliency grant recipients announced Back to video

The grants are to be used to cover a variety of professional artistic expenses including education courses, technology costs, marketing and travel, rental costs and artist fees. It’s the first time the CKAF has provided directly funded artists.

There were 263 applications for the resiliency grants through the two rounds with a total funding request of $396,000 — nearly four times the available funds. A list of grant recipients can be found on the Kingston Arts Council’s website.

The number of applications indicates there is a need for further funding, the Kingston Arts Council said in a news release, so it has started a fundraiser for what it hopes will be a third round of resiliency grants in the fall.

“With our Resiliency fundraiser, we are hoping to build on the City’s investment so we can further support Kingston’s dynamic artists,” KAC executive director Kirsi Hunnakko stated in the release. “This is a direct and impactful way for Kingstonians to support their arts community.”

For more information about the fundraiser, go to artskingston.ca/support.