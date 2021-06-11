





Local artist weighs in on Macdonald and residential schools Photo by Ian MacAlpine / Ian MacAlpine/The Whig-Standard/Postmedia Network

Article content Local multimedia artist Pat Shea has created a sculpture that illustrates his opposition to Canada’s residential school system and Canada’s first prime minister Sir John A Macdonald’s role in the school’s establishment after Confederation. Shea created a maquette, a sculptor’s preliminary model, out of metal rods, expanding insulation foam and paint depicting two figures reacting to the thought and horror of residential schools. He carved the two figures out with a steak knife. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Local artist weighs in on Macdonald and residential schools Back to video Shea took the maquette to City Park on Wednesday to gauge the public’s opinion of having an opposing piece of art near the Sir John A. Macdonald statue. But he doesn’t want his sculpture to necessarily be the one that may be in City Park. “I would like to see an Indigenous artist do a permanent installation in front of Sir John A. to complete the story.” Shea said some people look at the Macdonald statue as the end of a story with the completion of Canada but said Mcdonald’s story is not yet overdue to the residential school issue.

Article content “I think we’re halfway through the story of Sir John A. so complete the story get an Indigenous artist to design and install a piece.” He started to build the maquette in his garage in January with reconciliation in mind and wasn’t sure when to release it but when 215 children’s bodies were found buried at a former residential school in Kamloops, British Columbia last month Shea wants to expand the conversation through art. “Everything blew wide open in the last two or three weeks so it made perfect timing to bring up this conversation piece and offer it up for discussion.” Shea said people’s reaction at the park was mixed. “There were many people that were happy to see it and thought it was a good idea and a good thing to add to the conversation.” Shea said a representative of the city wanted him to remove the sculpture immediately. Shea said no and said city staff could move it if they want. They declined and Shea eventually removed the art about 90 minutes after arriving. In the piece, both figures have their back to the Sir John A. Macdonald statue and the front figure is horrified by the residential school situation while the figure at the rear is falling back being pulled toward Macdonald, Shea said. “The idea of having their back to it was to symbolize that Indigenous peoples didn’t know this was going to happen to them, it was a surprise, it came from behind.” “I find a lot of people are really surprised to find out that Sir John A. and [Egerton] Ryerson were behind this idea erasing of their culture.”

Article content Shea has read quotes attributed from Canada’s first Prime minister on the Aboriginal issue which Shea calls horrifying. “Its genocide is what he was thinking, let’s just get rid of them. He didn’t care if they lived or died.” “Then the residential school idea came up and they’d be brainwashed.” “They thought that would do the trick to get rid of their culture.” “I think Pat Shea’s art project is extremely important for starting a conversation and creating space for Indigenous voices to emerge,” said Lindsay Brant, a member of the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte wrote in an email. “I think it could be very powerful if an Indigenous artist felt empowered and inspired to create something that could contribute to shifting the narrative around Sir John A. Macdonald. I believe in the power of storytelling as a means of truth-telling, and it’s time for the truth about his legacy to emerge,” she said. “Art provides a beautiful way to tell stories and could encourage self-reflective and transformative learning opportunities for the Kingston community and beyond.” Shea hopes his piece will lead a discussion and perhaps more works of art. “I looked at my maquette as a protest piece and that would lead into the real idea I like the most having an Indigenous artist who could speak to the emotions and the suffering that only they know,” Shea said. It’s not the first time Shea has produced controversial art. During Donald Trump’s four years as president of the United States, he created four paintings putting Trump in a negative light and just prior to Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s election in 2018 he created a work mocking Ford’s buck a beer campaign. imacalpine@postmedia.com Twitter.com/IanMacAlpine

