Local couple wins $1 million from Lotto Max
A Kingston couple’s retirement plans recently received a bit of a financial boost.
Kerry Benford and Diana Hall were the ecstatic owners of one of the winning tickets of a $1 million Maxmillions prize from the June 22 Lotto Max draw.
A week before the draw, Hall, 58, asked Benford, 60, “Would you just buy the winning ticket already? I was just doing what I was told!” Benford said in a news release from Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation.
Benford said he was in disbelief when he scanned his tickets and saw the “Big Winner” screen appear. “I took a photo of the screen and then rushed home to show Diana,” he said. “My jaw dropped a little more as I matched every number. I didn’t believe it could be real.
The couple plan to spend some of the winnings on travel and will start visiting some of their Canadian relatives they’ve missed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Benford is retired and Hall will retire soon.
“We’ll enjoy our early retirement travelling when it’s safe again,” Benford said.
“It’s surreal — it’s been fun telling our family. Everyone has been so happy for us,” said Hall.
The winning ticket was purchased at Bayridge Market on Bayridge Drive.
Lotto Max players in Ontario have won more than $6.5 billion since 2009, the release said, including 87 jackpot wins and 714 Maxmillions prizes. Lotto Max is $5 per play and draws take place Tuesdays and Fridays.