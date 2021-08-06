Article content

A Kingston couple’s retirement plans recently received a bit of a financial boost.

Kerry Benford and Diana Hall were the ecstatic owners of one of the winning tickets of a $1 million Maxmillions prize from the June 22 Lotto Max draw.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Local couple wins $1 million from Lotto Max Back to video

A week before the draw, Hall, 58, asked Benford, 60, “Would you just buy the winning ticket already? I was just doing what I was told!” Benford said in a news release from Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation.

Benford said he was in disbelief when he scanned his tickets and saw the “Big Winner” screen appear. “I took a photo of the screen and then rushed home to show Diana,” he said. “My jaw dropped a little more as I matched every number. I didn’t believe it could be real.