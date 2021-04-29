





Article content The president of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 560 said in an interview on Thursday he’s overwhelmed by the public’s concern and offers of financial support after recent theft and vandalism outside the branch’s Montreal Street property. “We’re really, really pleased,” Allan Jones said. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Local legion branch receives donations, concern from public after recent thefts Back to video On Monday, Jones told the Whig-Standard about ropes being stolen from six of eight flagpoles on the legion branch’s property as well as damage to outside electrical outlets and a pair of water spigots. Jones suspected the damage was caused by people living at an encampment in the woods just south of the branch. In order to replace the rope inside the flagpoles, it has to be threaded from the top of the poles about 20 feet above the ground, so a bucket truck has to be rented. “I’m getting calls from people who said how disappointed they were to hear that, but people have stepped up with donations,” Jones said. Jones said a recent veteran has purchased 600 feet of rope for the flagpoles and arranged a boom truck to string the rope through the top of the flagpoles.

Article content “He’s bought some cameras and a sign that says, “This area is under surveillance,” Jones said. “He’s covering the whole thing, and he won’t take any money. I said we have donations and he said to use it for something else.” Jones believes the man will probably spend close to $1,000 to help the legion branch. “He just wants to be referred to as an anonymous veteran,” Jones, who described the man as “large and intimidating,” said. “This guy is a big man. I met him (Wednesday). He said, ‘Where are these guys now?’ and I said, ‘They’re in the woods.'” According to Jones, the veteran then said, “I’m going to pay them a visit.” In a phone call on Thursday, the man told Jones he saw a lot of rope at the encampment that looked like it was from the flagpoles, Jones said. “You guys can live wherever you want,” Jones said the man told the people there. “But if you ever go over to that legion and steal from them again, I’ll be back.” “Several people have commented on our Facebook page about how bad it is and how sad it is that people would do that,” Jones said. Some money may be used to add to the surveillance system the veteran is installing. Jones hopes to use any remaining funds for other projects, such as fixing up the outside patio, as long as the membership agrees. Jones said members want to add a roof to the outdoor patio so it can be used during light rain and provide some sunshade. They hope to open the patio around Victoria Day for their annual party if COVID-19 restrictions ease by then.

"We want to say how grateful we are to everyone, and the feedback from the story has been excellent," he said. "To me, it shows to me that people in the community know why we are here and respect what we do, and they've been saddened and angry at what happened and want to help." imacalpine@postmedia.com twitter.com/IanMacAlpine

