Article content Kingston Health Sciences Centre — which includes Kingston General and Hotel Dieu hospitals — have placed 136 workers on two-week unpaid administrative leaves for failing to get at least a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine or to provide a documented medical exemption by the Sept. 22 deadline. Of the 5,000 employees of Kingston Health Sciences Centre — which also includes the Cancer Centre of Southeastern Ontario and its research institute — 95 per cent are fully vaccinated. Fewer than 10 people have proven they’re medically exempt. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 136 hospital workers placed on unpaid leave for not getting vaccinated Back to video

Article content Employees who don’t get vaccinated face termination. “Following those two weeks, further disciplinary may be taken, up to and including termination, if those individuals cannot show proof of vaccination or cannot produce a valid medical exemption,” KHSC vice-president and COVID-19 Incident Commander Elizabeth Bardon stated in a news release on Thursday. Of the 136 workers disciplined, some said they weren’t planning to get vaccinated, Bardon explained later in an interview, but she doesn’t know how many declined. “I do know that when I looked at information last week, because we had people reaching out making phone calls to try and reach out to staff where we didn’t yet have their proof of vaccination, and part of those phone calls resulted in people saying, ‘Oh gosh, I thought I’d sent it in but I’ll resend it,’” Bardon said. “There were a small number of people on the phone calls who said, ‘I’m not planning to get vaccinated,’ and there were some messages left, so I don’t know what the percentage is of the 136.” Others, meanwhile, are staff who are still in the system but may have moved on. “And then we also probably have a few that they’re not even aware that we’re trying to get in touch with them,” she said. “So, as you can imagine with 5,000 staff, we do sometimes have people who haven’t worked for a period of time, so they may be on leave and are not planning to return, or they could be casual and they’ve actually got another job somewhere. So there will likely be some of those as well.”

Article content Of the remaining five per cent, or roughly 250 workers, 136 are being disciplined, leaving 100 or so who aren’t fully vaccinated. They must provide evidence of a negative antigen test until they are. “We do have a small number of people who either have only one dose or they haven’t had 14 days after their second dose,” Bardon said, adding that two weeks are needed to be considered fully vaccinated. Regular antigen testing is a short-term solution, she said, not a long-term one. “Let me just stress that the amount of work that has been required for us to respond to getting everyone’s vaccination records, confirming people’s status, identifying those who have not complied with the policy and supporting them getting antigen tested and documenting, all of that has been colossal,” Bardon explained. “We feel we can manage this in the short term to support the people who are not fully vaccinated to get their vaccine and finish their antigen testing. We cannot and will not do that indefinitely.” All employees must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 22. The waiting period between first and second doses is three to four weeks, depending on the vaccine administered. “We gave people just a little bit of wiggle room there,” Bardon said, “because there are legitimately people who would be interested in getting the first and second dose and they might need to have a little flexibility for child care or work schedules or whatever, so we had a couple of days’ grace in there.”

Article content If a staff member placed on administrative leave gets their first dose before the two weeks are over, Bardon doesn’t know if they’ll be allowed to return to work before the leave is finished. “That would be great if people made the decision to do so,” she said. “Part of why we provided a two-week window initially — so we said, ‘You’ve got two weeks before the policy comes in place’ — was to do exactly that, to encourage people if they were unsure or they had been on the fence or they had been delayed in getting their vaccine to go and get it. And we actually did have quite a number of people who said, ‘This was the push that I needed,’ and they’ve now provided evidence of their first dose.” As for the hospital unions, Bardon said many understand that full vaccination is a route that most hospitals are taking and they “will represent their members as they always do.” That 95 per cent of KHSC employees have been fully vaccinated is “great,” she said, and will help put the public at ease. “I think, overall, people are worried when they come into the hospital, and they don’t want to worry as well about whether or not they’re going to get COVID while they’re here,” Bardon said. “So we’ve got to do everything we can during the course of the pandemic to keep our people safe and to make sure our key role in the health system is protected.”

