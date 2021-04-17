14 new cases of COVID, 19 recoveries in KFL&A

Article content

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health says 14 new cases of COVID-19 have been found in the community and 19 existing cases have been reported as having recovered from the virus on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 12 of them are variants of concern.

The new cases include a boy and girl under the age of 18. The girl contracted the virus from a close contact while the boy’s case is under investigation.

How two men and three women between the ages of 18 and 29 contracted the virus is being investigated, while three other men the same age caught the virus from a close contact.

Other cases still being investigated are a man in his 40s and a man in his 50s. A man and his 60s and a woman in her 40s caught the virus from a close contact.

The area has had 1,154 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 240 confirmed to be variants of the original virus. There have been 67 health-care workers who have tested positive. Of all the cases, 1,048 have recovered and two have died.

On Friday, 1,576 vaccinations were administered in the community, bringing the total to 59,976.