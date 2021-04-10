29 new COVID-19 case reported on Saturday

Article content

KINGSTON – Twenty-nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Kingston region on Saturday.

According to the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, this was the highest daily new case count since March 17.

The new cases include eight people, six aged 18 to 29 and two over age 50, who were identified as being infected through close contact. Other news cases include one male in his 50s, who contracted it from an outbreak, while the remaining 20 cases, ages ranging from under 10 to their 70s, are still under investigation.

There were also two variants of concern identified.

The new cases count brings the local active COVID-19 cases to 126, with six cases reported as recovered.

Also on Saturday, Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of Health at KFL&A Public Health, confirmed COVID-19 positive cases at both Royal Canadian Legion Branch 631 at 4034 Bath Rd., Kingston, and a student at Calvin Park Public School.

Public health officials recommend that “individuals who attended the legion Branch 631 from Thursday, April 1, through to Saturday, April 10, to get tested regardless of symptoms”.

Individuals from the legion who go to the assessment centre for their test are asked to provide the following investigation number: 2241-2021-38358.

Individuals do not have to self-isolate unless they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

According to a news release from the Limestone District School Board, it has been “determined that this case poses no risk to students or staff. As such, no cohorts will be required to isolate at this time”.