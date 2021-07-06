Our Livable Solutions advocates for creative solutions to homelessness

KINGSTON — A group of community members with experience being homeless have formed a steering committee to pursue community solutions to end homelessness.

Our Livable Solutions is a steering committee composed of both housed and unhoused people that is working to bring forward solutions to homelessness that are suitable for the people who actually experience homelessness.

The group formed at the end of June in response to a lack of engagement between formal governance structures and people with lived experience.

“If we truly want to end homelessness, we have to find solutions that make sense for the people that are experiencing homelessness, not just the people that are working as city staff in nice, cushy houses. We have to step back from our own comfort zones and listen to the people who are really the experts,” Chrystal Wilson, an organizer with Our Livable Solutions, said.

“The people who are experiencing homelessness, or have experienced homelessness, they are the ones who should be articulating what the solutions should be, and they are capable and willing to. They want to be a part of the discussion and they want to be listened to.”

The aim of Our Livable Solutions is to engage with people with experience being homeless on relevant issues and to bring forth these solutions to city council. Wilson explained the ideal arrangement as similar to a consulting position, with homeless people consulting on policies relevant to their experiences.

“Why can’t they be consultants, too, and be treated the same as any other consultant for the city, because they are the ones who know best,” she said.