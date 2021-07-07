This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Kingston woman's prosthetic leg recovered from Parrott's Bay by fellow amputee

Article content Photo by Steph Crosier / The Whig-Standard A Kingston woman is eternally grateful to a team of divers after her prosthetic leg came off while swimming in Parrott’s Bay on Sunday afternoon. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Kingston woman's prosthetic leg recovered from Parrott's Bay by fellow amputee Back to video What she didn’t know was that rescuing the leg was extra special to one of the divers, who is also an amputee. Donna-Rose Hill, who lost her leg four years ago, was swimming with her friend, Morgan Hurley-Godfrey, in Parrott’s Bay when suddenly, for the first time, she felt the suction loosen around her leg and her prosthetic popped away.

Article content “Instantly I took a breath and tried to dive down, and right before I could grab it, I needed another breath. My chest started to burn,” Hill told the Whig-Standard in a phone interview on Wednesday. “I figured when I went up, it would be right underneath me, but we had drifted.” When Hill resurfaced, she said she was hysterical, that her mind started to race. Without her leg, she couldn’t parent her two children. She couldn’t host her son’s third birthday party the next day. Her prosthetist, who had raised money for her to get an updated leg to improve her mobility, would be so disappointed. How would she replace a more than $2,000 prosthesis? For more than two and a half hours, Hill, her boyfriend, her brother and Hurley-Godfrey searched for the prosthesis, and they weren’t alone. Hill said that complete strangers who happened to be in the area did their best to help, too. Two kayakers offered goggles and surveyed the area, delaying their trip, and a man walking by, who happened to be a free diver, dove until his lips were purple. At about 6 p.m., when Hill and her boyfriend had to leave to pick up her children, Hurley-Godfrey posted a plea for help on a Kingston-based Facebook group called “Acts of Kindness.” Soon the comments blew up with offers of help, and the call made its way to Chris Haslip of Explorer Diving. Chris and his father, Dan Haslip, had just finished another dive, so they made their way over to Parrott’s Bay. Dan dove in and found the leg resting about six metres down. The whole dive took about 10 minutes.

Article content “It stood out on the bottom because of its darkness,” Dan said. “(The bottom of the bay) is rocky and it has three or four inches thick of green algae moss cover. Everything has a green tint to it underwater.” Photo by Steph Crosier / The Whig-Standard Finding the leg had special meaning for Chris, who lost his left leg to flesh-eating disease five years ago. Continuing his passion for diving was one way he continued life as normal. “That’s also what made it a little more satisfying for me, the fact that she was doing something that everybody does every day: swimming,” Chris said. “It’s something you just want to participate in. I’m glad she was able to do it and that we were able to get her leg back so she could do it again.” Hill chose to have her foot removed after years of pain caused by osteomyelitis, a bone infection that causes pain and inflammation, which had developed after a zebra mussel cut on her foot became infected as a teen. Hill said she couldn’t thank Chris and Explorer Diving enough. “Those men didn’t just give me back a piece of plastic with a blade on it, he gave me back what I had learned to be my normal life,” Hill said. “Without it, I don’t know how to live. I can’t walk, I can’t do anything. “To others, it may just be a piece of plastic, but to me, it was my life.” scrosier@postmedia.com

twitter.com/StephattheWhig Photo by Steph Crosier / The Whig-Standard

