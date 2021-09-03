Aboriginal students attend one-year program at Royal Military College
Eighteen Aboriginal Leadership Opportunity Year students were officially welcomed to Royal Military College on Friday morning after completing a two-week orientation session.
The students, from across Canada, received their cap badge on RMC’s parade square.
The program, established in 2008, is a one-year program for Aboriginal secondary school graduates that can provide individual, group and cultural experiences that help build leadership and life skills.
Col. Paul Lockhart, director of cadets at RMC, briefly spoke to the ALOY recruits after the cap badge ceremony.
“This is an opportunity, it’s a window for you to try something, to succeed at it and to decide if that is already the bearing you want to be on or maybe it’s an opening to a different bearing that you want to try,” Lockhart said to the students.
He said ALOY students have a choice after the one-year program is completed to attend RMC as officer cadets, join another university or try another path altogether.
“We’re going to give you the same tools that you can succeed, wherever that is,” Lockhart said.
As part of the program, ALOY cadets are enrolled at RMC for one academic year as an officer cadet in the Canadian Armed Forces. Students are paid the same as officer cadets and receive free tuition and books. ALOY students can leave the program at any time.
The ALOY program also includes sports, field trips, leadership development, military training and cultural support activities.
Since Aug. 15, ALOY students have taken part in an early morning physical training, an orientation program, built a class teepee on campus and participated in cultural and team-building events.
They’ll spend the year working on academics, learning about the military, their own culture and other Indigenous cultures across Canada.
The new cadets take part in individual and small group tutorials for pre-university (non-credit) and first-year university courses.
ALOY student Dawn-Marie L’Heureux, 18, is from southern Alberta but was born in Iqaluit, Nunavut.
“I really wanted new experiences in life and I knew I wanted to join the military, so this program was the perfect fit,” she said. “In this program, I just want to learn more about Indigenous culture, and with my future plans, I want to become a forensic pathologist.”
L’Heureux said she would have liked to have continued her education at RMC after the ALOY program is up, but RMC doesn’t offer an undergraduate degree in biology, so she will go to another university next fall.
“I’ll definitely be using all the resources here, all the tutors, and it’ll be stressful but really fun,” she said.
Shane Vincent of Dartmouth, N.S., said he loves the location of RMC on the shores of the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario.
“It reminds me of home,” he said. “Lake Ontario is so huge it reminds me of the ocean.”
“I’m really excited about the cultural aspect (of ALOY). We get to do smudges every week, and I’m a big fan of learning about my culture,” Vincent said. “Growing up, I wasn’t really into my culture, so this is a great opportunity to learn more about it as well as get a paid education.”
After his one year, he said he will attend a civilian university to study kinesiology.
“If the military is willing to pay for my education, I see it as a great opportunity to become an officer as well,” he said.
RMC Officer Cadet Kristian Maple, 34, led the parade of ALOY students. He’s a 2018 graduate of the program and is now studying economics and business administration at RMC. He is due to graduate in 2023.
After being out of school for some time, the ALOY program helped Maple adjust to university life at RMC.
“ALOY helped make up all of the difference between learning how to be a university student and how to be a civilian in the trades,” he said.
ALOY students are also preparing for the annual RMC obstacle course scheduled for later this month.
