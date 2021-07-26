Active COVID-19 case count remains at one

Article content

KINGSTON — Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health reported no new active COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

There is currently only one active case on the KFL&A’s status board, a person in a hospital’s intensive care unit.

Getting vaccinated is even easier with the local mass vaccination clinics opening up walk-in options, offering evening appointments and the mobile vaccine unit on the move.

First- or second-dose walk-ins appointments are available all day for individuals aged 12 and older at participating clinics, where the second dose must be administered at least 28 days after the first dose.

The Invista Centre’s mass vaccination clinic hours from Tuesday to Sunday are 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., making it easier for those who can’t take time off work during the day to get vaccinated.

The Strathcona Paper Centre in Napanee will be offering vaccinations on Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday and Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The mass vaccination clinics at the two locations will start closing on Aug. 2, with vaccination appointments continuing in pharmacies and physicians offices.