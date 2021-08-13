Ajax man charged with second-degree murder faces additional charges from police

An Ajax man initially only charged by Kingston Police with the second-degree murder of a Kingston man is now facing additional charges, including attempted murder.

Vaughan Roberts, 20, has been charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm with the intent to wound, using a firearm to commit an indictable offence, pointing a firearm, possession of a loaded regulated firearm and being an unlicensed person in possession of a restricted weapon, along with second-degree murder.

None of the charges have been proven in court. Roberts, who Kingston Police initially stated was from Toronto, next appears in court on Monday.

Kingston Police were initially called to Fergus Street, near Concession Street in the Kingscourt area, at about 9:30 a.m. on Thursday by the other renters in the residence. The couple had been playing a game on their porch that morning when a man they didn’t recognize walked along the sidewalk in front of their home. The man, wearing a face mask, then walked down the driveway at the side of the residence toward the basement apartment.

They said that as they lost sight of the man, they continued their game, but then they heard the shooting and called the police.

When officers arrived, they found Jason Wagar, 43, shot and unresponsive. Officers provided CPR prior to Frontenac Paramedics’ arrival. Paramedics then treated the patient the best they could before taking him to Kingston General Hospital, where he died.

“Further investigation revealed that the deceased victim had sustained gunshot wounds and a definitive cause of death will be determined pending an autopsy,” police said.