Al Filipov died in 9/11, but his legacy for peace lives on

Article content “The day was bright and beautiful and sunny, and even though it was early, it was so beautiful. We blew a kiss to each other and he got back in the car, and I never saw him again,” Loretta Filipov said. Loretta’s husband, Alexander (known as Al) Filipov, grew up in Windsor and graduated from Queen’s University in 1955 with a degree in electrical engineering. He met and fell in love with Loretta in 1957 and they eventually settled down in Concord, Mass., where they raised their three sons. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Al Filipov died in 9/11, but his legacy for peace lives on Back to video

Article content Early on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, Al left his home in Concord and drove to the Boston airport to board American Airlines Flight 11 headed for Los Angeles — the plane that hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center in downtown Manhattan shortly before 9 a.m. That morning, Loretta’s life changed forever. She was concerned that the attacks, and her husband’s death, would be used as justification for violence and war, and since then has been campaigning in his memory for a more peaceful and just world through the Al Filipov Peace and Justice Forum and with the group September Eleventh Families for Peaceful Tomorrows. “After 9/11 happened 20 years ago, the world that I knew and the life that I had was changed forever. I had trouble making sense of what was going on, and people coming to my home and saying things like, ‘Don’t you worry, we’ll go get ‘em,’ and I said, Well who are you going to get? Everyone’s dead,’” Loretta said in an interview with the Whig-Standard. “The first thing I remember saying is I hope they don’t kill other people because of this.” The weekend before Sept. 11, Al and Loretta spontaneously decided to go visit her family, knowing they would return home very late Sunday evening. As they drove home, they chatted, trying to stay awake. “We talked about our life together — because we had to stay awake — and we stopped for coffee, we talked about how we met, got married, all that. I remember saying, ‘What are we going to do if anything ever happens to you? What am I going to do with all that stuff in the basement?’” she explained. “And then Monday night, I remember he talked to a couple of (our) sons, and he said, ‘Mom keeps asking what she’s going to do with all that stuff in the basement.’ There were a lot of laughs and jokes about that. But indeed, I did have a lot of stuff in the basement that I didn’t know what to do with.”

Article content On Tuesday morning, Loretta and Al got up early as he prepared to leave for his flight. Describing the morning 20 years later, she remembers fondly the gratitude her husband had for their life together. “I was up early, I said goodbye,” Loretta explained. “He left and he went out to the car, and I went out on the deck to wave to him. He got out of the car and he opened up his arms as if to say, ‘Look at all we have.’” Like many Americans, Loretta was watching TV early that morning when she learned that a plane had flown into the North Tower of the World Trade Center. “I remember calling my youngest son, who worked in Boston in a high tower, and I said, ‘Oh my goodness, you should see what’s going on! What would you bring out if you had to leave fast?’” she said. Initially Loretta was not worried about her husband — he had left far earlier that day and was not headed for New York. Soon, her son in Boston called her back. “He said, ‘Mom, what time did Dad leave?’ and I said, ‘Oh a long time ago.’ And he said, ‘Well they’re saying that it’s Flight 11, Mom, that crashed into the tower,’” Loretta said. “I looked carefully and saw that what he said was true. I called my church and the line was busy, I called a friend and said, ‘Please call and get the minister. Al was on Flight 11,’ and my minister came and never left my side. My friends came, and my sons came when they could,” she said. Following Al’s death, Loretta struggled with the legacy of the attacks. She opposed the war in Afghanistan, which was a response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and was confident that Al would have shared that belief. Yet at the time, the idea of going to war was wildly popular among the American public.

Article content “People didn’t understand me; I didn’t understand people. I didn’t understand the world I was living in, and mostly when our president said, ‘You’re either with me or you’re with the enemy,’ I found that I was with neither. How can that be, what can you do?” Loretta said. While opposing the government, especially at a time of national anger and rage, may seem like a lonely position, Loretta soon found a community of people who shared her beliefs and experiences. “I found this group, September Eleventh Families for Peaceful Tomorrows, that had gone to Afghanistan to witness our bombing there and to say to the people that we’re very, very sorry. We don’t mean to be killing you, the government is doing this, please know it’s not everyone. Where we had lost one person, they had lost multiple people in their families,” she said. For Loretta, connecting with this group of people helped her to find her voice and to honour her husband in a meaningful way. “My family, my church, my minister, my friends — they were important, but Peaceful Tomorrows gave me a voice, a reason. I finally understood why I was doing what I was doing, and why I felt that it was the right thing to do,” Loretta said. With Peaceful Tomorrow’s, Loretta has visited senators, lobbied congressmen, written endless letters and participated in a march between the Democratic convention in Boston and the Republican convention in New York. All of this work has been in an effort to highlight the human costs of war and to end American wars and violence.

Article content “In my husband’s name, and all of those other wonderful people, they killed people, went to war, and what do we have left? We’ve got everything wrong,” she said. “We knew we shouldn’t have gotten into the wars. It’s been 20 years. We’ve had wars that went wrong, wars we didn’t win. Many, many more people have died. I am so sad for all of those men and women who went to war, and meanwhile there’s been no trials, Guantanamo is still open — it’s the scour of the earth.” Building on Al’s legacy, Loretta and friends within her church decided to continue the pursuit for peace and justice and to expand the dialogue beyond the American war on terror or the 9/11 attacks. “I wanted something meaningful, and we all knew how much he loved talking, especially after church. They’d all have discussions about whatever the topic was about. Indeed, we decided on a forum, and over the next month came up with the peace and justice forum,” she said. Since 2002, the Al Filipov Forum on Peace and Justice has brought in speakers to discuss issues from ethics in public politics, landmines in Cambodia, torture at Guantanamo Bay, Black Lives Matter and the Israel Palestine conflict. The forum has made an effort to address a variety of socio-economic and geopolitical issues from the perspective of justice and peace. This year’s forum, which will take place on Sept. 19, will focus on turning grief into actions for peace — something Loretta has strived to do. Al’s memory has also been honoured through awards given to first responders in his adopted hometown of Concord.

Article content Reflecting on the award, Al and Loretta’s oldest son, Allen, explained the significance of such an award to his mother. “If an award is named after Al Filipov, it is because they remember how someone dedicated their life to helping others,” Loretta said, quoting her son. “An award in his name, Mom, is about humanity and equal rights, and the person or groups who receive this must be awesome. Whatever they did to be honoured with that award shows qualities that Al Filipov had. Our dad would have been honoured to enjoy the experience of meeting such a group of persons, and in a way he has.” The loss of a husband and a father is an unimaginable pain under normal circumstances, yet it is with joy and love that Loretta remembers her husband. She speaks with enthusiasm and hope about the grandchildren they share, and she hopes for a better future — a more peaceful future — for them. Loretta, her children and many friends and family suffered a great loss when Al Filipov died. However it is a testament to his character that his wife and his family speak so highly of his life and his legacy. “I remember saying to my kids at one event (for families of victims) in November 2001, ‘Look around the room and see how lucky we are,’ and they said, ‘Mom what are you talking about?’ and I said, ‘Honey, you had your dad for (a long time). Look at these little kids, two years old, some of them not even born.’ They knew what I meant then. We were fortunate. We were on the better side of that,” she said. bgoulem@postmedia.com

