Photo by Meghan Balogh / The Whig-Standard

Article content Catholic school board students preparing to return to school this week have been given further details regarding what they can expect this year.

Article content In a letter issued to students and parents on Friday, Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board director of education David DeSantis outlined the safety protocols that will be expected of staff and students this year. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Algonquin and Lakeshore board provides back-to-school protocols Back to video The letter articulates a commitment to preventing the spread of COVID-19 while maintaining the well-being of students and staff. “Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board will continue working closely with our local public health units to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our Catholic schools,” DeSantis wrote in the letter. While the protocols align closely with those seen in the past year, there are some additional activities that students can look forward to. For secondary students, extracurricular athletics will be resuming in a limited capacity. According to the letter, there will be a “return to training focus,” the details of which will be communicated to students and families within the coming weeks. This year also marks the first full year of the remote learning option. The letter states that, for elementary students learning remotely, there will be no transition permitted between in-person and remote learning once the school year begins. There is more leniency with secondary students, who can return to in-person schooling in the second semester if they choose. Students learning remotely will not be allowed to participate in extracurricular activities occurring within the schools.

Article content Within schools, public health protocols for students and staff remain consistent with the past year. Students and staff returning to school will be required to screen daily using the online screening tool provided by the provincial government. One significant change to the screening protocol this year is the exclusion of headaches and runny noses as concerning stand-alone symptoms of COVID-19. Staff or students who do not pass the screening are required to stay home from school and to seek appropriate medical attention. The use of masks will be a significant strategy in reducing the risk of COVID-19 in ALCDSB schools this year. Students in Grade 1 to 12 are required to wear non-medical or cloth masks inside schools at all times, but there is no expectation that masks be worn outdoors. According to the letter, students are expected to bring their own masks but some will be provided by the schools to students who need them. Staff and school visitors are expected to be wearing medical-grade masks inside the school at all times. For staff expected to be within two metres of unmasked individuals in both indoor and outdoor settings, eye protection is required. There is also an expectation that medical masks be worn outdoors by staff in situations where social distance cannot be maintained. Non-medical grade masks are also required to be worn on school transportation by students in Grade 1 and up. To assist with contact tracing in the event that a student or driver does contract COVID-19, students will be assigned seats on school buses.

Article content Within schools, designated routes will be established for students travelling between classes and coming and going throughout the day. According to the letter, there will be visual cues and guides within schools to help students maintain distance. Within the board, there is a mandatory vaccination disclosure policy for school staff, although the board stated it is awaiting further direction from the Ministry of Education on the details. In an Aug. 25 news release, the board said it anticipates there will most likely be regular antigen testing for staff who are not fully vaccinated. In terms of school ventilation and infrastructural measures, the board stated in the Aug. 25 news release that it will be installing portable HEPA filters in all classrooms across the board and that ventilation systems across the board will be regularly inspected, with more information being shared later in September. As details continue to get sorted, DeSantis reiterated his commitment to safety and his hope for a safe and healthy school year. “With preventive infection control measures continuing in schools, increasing rates of COVID-19 vaccination in our region and relatively stable rates of COVID-19, we are well positioned to ensure a safe and successful return to in-person learning,” he said.

