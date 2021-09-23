Almost Home opens YGK Thrift charity store downtown

Julia McKay
Sep 23, 2021  •  5 hours ago  •  2 minute read
Sam MacLeod, Almost Home's fund development manager, left, and Liz Suurd, YGK Thrift store manager, outside the new downtown store in Kingston on Friday. Photo by Julia McKay /The Whig-Standard

KINGSTON — Almost Home is celebrating the opening of its first charity store in Kingston, called YGK Thrift.

“We held a soft open in mid-June and things have been going really well,” Sam MacLeod, fund development manager of Almost Home, said. “We wanted to wait until students were back to really help celebrate the launch of the store.”

The charity store, located at 165 Princess St., “offers quality vintage and modern clothing at low prices.”

Gently used donations are accepted at YGK Thrift, with the store primarily selling modern and vintage clothing and clothing accessories.

All funds raised through the charity store go directly to Almost Home.

“One thing that surprised us was the real general interest in the store from the get-go,” MacLeod said. “There’s a lot of passion around the store, like a lot of people really have accepted the idea of a boutique thrift store (in Kingston). We weren’t 100 per cent sure if people would buy into that, but we’re really thankful for all the passion and the interest around the store.”

The idea for the store evolved from some brainstorming.

“We realized two years ago that we had a budget deficit and we needed another $70,000 to provide the services (and meet the needs of Almost Home clients),” MacLeod said. “The thrift store came out of the brainstorming session. We all thought it was a very interesting idea.”

Liz Suurd, YGK Thrift store manager, inside the new downtown store in Kingston on Friday. The official grand opening took place on Saturday. Funds go to support Almost Home. Photo by Julia McKay /The Whig-Standard

Managers wanted something downtown that could offer low-cost clothing.

“We saw an opportunity and thought we’d try something a bit different, which was something with high focus on beauty and make it kind of ’boutiquey,’” MacLeod said.

Studies and focus groups were conducted to come up with a business plan.

From there, they were able to enlist the help from the Vogue Charity Fashion Show.

“They really liked (the idea) and jumped on board and they brought funding,” MacLeod said. “They also brought like 100 enthusiastic students who would help us create this story, and they did. They helped us with branding, our social media and participated in design committees and general volunteer committees that were able to help fill some gaps.”

Donations also came from the local Kinsmen and Rotary clubs.

“That funding provides a home for families who have sick kids who come to Kingston and need a place to stay and act as a home base so they can support that child or a home for families with sick children,” MacLeod said.

Almost Home has been operating in Kingston for 29 years and offers 11 family rooms.

Like most charities, volunteers help drive its success.

“Almost Home needs volunteers just like the thrift store needs volunteers,” MacLeod said. “We have a strong volunteer base, and we’re very lucky for that, but we’re always looking for volunteers, particularly now in the thrift store to help us receive goods, to help us sort in the back room, to help arrange things on the floor.”

The official grand opening was held Saturday and included some speeches, a ribbon-cutting and an unveiling of an in-store mural.

