Amherst Island residents call for turbine funds to stay on the island
STELLA — Some Amherst Island residents are concerned community benefit funds from the wind energy project will not be spent to the benefit of the island and its residents.
Loyalist Township council is to soon decide what to do with about $1 million generated from two electricity generating projects in the township.
Windlectric Inc. and Kingston Solar GP Inc. are to contribute to the fund for 20 years.
In early February, a draft funding allocation policy was presented to township council that proposed earmarking the “equivalent value of the first five years of funds received” for projects in the immediate area around the projects.
The suggestion that much of the vibrancy fund from Windlectric’s Amherst Island project would not be spent on the island did not sit well with some island residents.
“A vibrancy fund of over $1 million remains in the Loyalist Township coffers awaiting decisions as to where and how it should be spent,” Amherst Island resident Janet Grace wrote in an email to the Whig-Standard. “I, along with many other island residents, am disturbed that Loyalist council has taken it upon themselves to deprive Amherst Island of 100 per cent of the vibrancy funds originally promised by Windlectric.”
Grace said the original company that was building the wind turbines, Algonquin Power, proposed all of its vibrancy fund contributions be directed to the island, but she said township council rejected that plan.
About 80 per cent of the vibrancy funds come from the 75-megawatt, 26-turbine Amherst Island wind energy project.
A five-person committee, which included two island residents, two mainland residents and Deputy Mayor Jim Hegadorn, was set up to decide how the money in the fund is to be distributed.
One of the citizen residents has submitted his resignation from the committee, and at Monday night’s meeting, council is to consider whether to replace him.
On Monday morning, Mayor Ric Bresee said it was too early to discuss where and how the money would be spent.
“That is way premature,” he said.
The committee, he said, was tasked with coming up with the policy to govern how the money is allocated.
“That is what the committee is doing,” he said. “It is not assigning funds yet. It is building a process by which we will assign funds.”
The draft policy calls for about 25 per cent of the fund to be put into a reserve as a way of making the fund last as long as possible.
Another 15 per cent would be used for community grant funding for groups or agencies involved in programs within the township, including community services, arts, culture, heritage, agriculture, tourism and youth and seniors programs.
The remaining 60 per cent of the fund would be allocated to projects that promote environmental sustainability, including energy sustainability, land stewardship, heritage preservation and renewable energy
Bresee said the challenge to allocating money from the fund is measuring who benefits from projects.
It is a similar challenge, he said, that newly amalgamated municipalities faced in 1998 when it was agreed that assets from pre-amalgamation townships that became part of the new, larger municipality had to be used to the benefit of the former township’s residents.
“A fire truck is for the whole township; a snowplow is for the whole township,” he said.
The township councillor for Amherst Island, Nathan Townsend, said his constituents should let the committee complete its work.
“I will say emphatically that across the board, islanders support the process of the vibrancy committee doing its work, and I continue to encourage all residents to follow its progress,” he said. “That the committee’s recommendations will come before council is what islanders expect at this point.”