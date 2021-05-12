





Article content KINGSTON — Even without students and staff filing through the hallways of John XXIII Catholic School for in-person learning at the moment, that doesn’t mean the school is completely empty. And that’s a good thing for a mother mallard and her 10 ducklings living in the school’s enclosed courtyard. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Annual 'Duck Walk' takes place with smaller audience Back to video Photo by Michael Muise / supplied photo Last Friday, three adults — the principal and two custodians — were able to escort the family, with the help of a few lacrosse sticks, through the school, down the road, and to the pond. “The mother duck has this real way of letting us know that she’s ready. She will literally walk to the (enclosed courtyard’s back) door and pecks at the door as if to say, ‘Open it up so I can get in here and get going’. She started to do that the day after they were born, and of course they follow her everywhere,” Michael Muise, principal at John XXII Catholic School, said. “It’s like she was used to being around so many kids, (but) it was a bit more of a free pass for them to go this year. She knows exactly where to go. We have to keep up with our end of the bargain as she’s on a schedule.”

Article content It was custodian Chris Switzer who advised Muise that the mother mallard was ready to go. “In absence of the teacher who normally looks after this and takes care of it, our custodian (Switzer) has really stepped up and has taken them under his wing, as you will,” Muise said. “It really warms your heart to watch a grown man like him just care for them the way that he does.” During non-pandemic times, the school would organize its annual Duck Walk event for the whole school community, with the students creating a living hallway to help steer the new family from the courtyard, through the school, out the back schoolyard, and down the road to the nearby pond. “I do think it’s actually easier with the whole school because the students will line up from the school and then all the way down to the pond (to guide the ducks),” Muise said. As well, the teachers would normally incorporate the experience into the curriculum. “This year and last year we have not been able (to add it to the lessons) because we haven’t had kids in the building either time,” Muise said. “Any time you can tie (a real-life lesson like this) to the curriculum is certainly a welcome idea, either through our religion program or science program. There’s lots of connections we can make.” Last year, with schools across the province taking an extended March break and not returning to the classrooms until September, the Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School board advised the staff to take precautions and not to advertise the Duck Walk.

Article content “It was a really interesting time because everybody was so unsure as to what COVID was so the (board directed) us to make sure we didn’t publicize it,” Muise said. “It was done very much on the quiet last year.” The mother mallard, or possibly one of her descendants, has returned to the school’s courtyard to lay its eggs for the past 12 years. “I don’t know that we’re naive to think that it’s actually the same duck … but it begs the question whether it’s an offspring that comes back year after year after year,” Muise said. He added that the staff has thought about reaching out to an agricultural or animal expert to see if they could help tag the ducklings to track. “It’d be interesting for us and the students to find out who’s coming back,” Muise said. “To see if it’s even the same family of ducks or the same duck itself or if it’s a different group that comes every year.” JohnXXII-2021DuckWalk jmckay@postmedia.com twitter.com/JMcKayPhotoWhig We want to hear from you: Send us opinions, comments and other feedback. Letters may be emailed to ed.whig@sunmedia.ca. Letters to the editor must contain the writer’s name, address and telephone numbers. The Whig-Standard reserves the right to edit, shorten or reject letters.

