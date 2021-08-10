This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content While Apple Inc. could be applauded for its efforts to protect abuse against children, privacy experts are warning against the massive company’s less-than-stellar reputation. “I commend Apple for taking the question of how children are exploited very seriously, but general speaking, however, there’s a number of concerns here on how they plan on executing it,” Tommy Cooke, a privacy theorist and researcher at The Surveillance Studies Centre at Queen’s University, explained Tuesday afternoon. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Apple's child safety update gets mixed reviews Back to video

Article content Last Thursday, Apple announced that its newest update, iOS15, would include two new child safety features aimed at protecting children from abuse online. Of what can be deciphered from Apple’s releases, the update is twofold: the first will scan and blur sexually explicit images sent to children in Messenger, and the second scans images uploaded to iCloud and compares them to child sexual abuse material. If the material matches, there would be a human review of the content, and if the reviewer determines it matches the criteria of child abuse, they would then forward it and the phone owner’s information to the authorities. According to Public Safety Canada over 4.3 million reports of child exploitation were processed by the tip line cybertip.ca between 2014 and 2020, and since the COVID-19 pandemic began, there’s been an 88 per cent increase in reports. Data reported by the country’s police forces to Statistics Canada shows that incidents of child pornography and distributing child pornography in 2020 were at the highest level they’ve been since 2014. Lloyd Richardson, the director of technology at the Canadian Centre for Child Protection Inc., explained that once an illicit image is distributed, it could remain there for decades. “What we see on the dark web and on public surface is a particular victim has had their images traded for two decades now,” Richardson said from his office in Winnipeg. “The early-internet victims of child sexual abuse, they’re obviously adults now, and these traded series are still in circulation today. These victims are from all around the world and one of the biggest fears they have is the knowledge that their material could be traded in perpetuity. A crime that was committed two decades ago still has after-effects today.

Article content “This is yet another reason why we feel that any sort of proactive search to ferret out this material and stop its distribution is always a step in the right direction.” Richardson said his organization is pleased that Apple has stepped up its efforts in this realm. “We think this is a good move because Apple, historically, hasn’t done anything in terms of proactive detection (of child sexual abuse material), so we’re definitely supportive of this,” Richardson said, adding later: “This is a no-brainer in terms of corporate responsibility on Apple’s part here.” Cooke said Apple’s announcements about the new technology have been confusing and that we won’t know what we’re getting until we see it in practice. While Apple said its method for detecting CSAM is “designed with user privacy in mind,” Cooke said there should have been public consultation prior to its creation. Now that is has been created, he suggests an audit from an outside company — ideally before it is installed. He agreed with the Electronic Frontier Foundation, which called the update a “back door” that could be exploited. “When these technological systems are developed they often face considerable political pressure to change and be used for something else,” Cooke said. “That is something that privacy advocates around the world want Apple to acknowledge and talk about. … “There will be authoritarian governments that could use this backdoor for themselves, especially to target certain genders or certain gender orientations. There’s nothing here that assures me, or other advocates, that this system won’t be manipulated, and because these devices are everywhere on the planet, this is something that Apple really needs to think about.”

Article content There was so much backlash and confusion from the initial announcement of the technology, that Apple released on Monday a Frequently Asked Questions document. In the document, it specifically state that they would refuse the demands of any government wishing to use their technology to find other information. “Apple’s CSAM detection capability is built solely to detect known CSAM images stored in iCloud Photos that have been identified by experts at NCMEC and other child safety groups,” Apple said in the document. “We have faced demands to build and deploy government-mandated changes that degrade the privacy of users before, and have steadfastly refused those demands. We will continue to refuse them in the future” Cooke suggested that Apple doesn’t necessarily have the track record for trust. He pointed to 2017 when Bloomberg reported that the company had told suppliers it could reduce the accuracy of the facial recognition software in order to ship it phones faster. It is a claim Apple has denied. He also explained that their App Tracking Transparency update, which was supposed to allow users to decide which apps can access their personal information, hasn’t always been seen as successful. “The CSAM announcement is hugely ambitious, potentially a game-changer for protecting children, but it’s not there yet, it hasn’t even been executed yet, so we’re all just speculating,” Cooke said. “Then when you put it against 2017 and their position in the marketplace as a privacy-first company, there are some question marks here. “I hope that they figure out a way to work with advocates and lawyers and other scholars to protect kids. I just don’t know if this system is going to work the way they think it does.” scrosier@postmedia.com twitter.com/StephattheWhig

