Applications open for Kingston's COVID-19 relief grants
Article content
KINGSTON — The city and local community agencies are now accepting applications for $1.5 million in COVID-19 support grants.
There are four separate funds dedicated to businesses, not-for-profit groups, recreational organizations and artists.
Applications open for Kingston's COVID-19 relief grants Back to video
“These grants are all about supporting local businesses, organizations and artists experiencing hardship due to the pandemic,” Mayor Bryan Paterson said in a news release announcing the opening of applications. “A great deal of collaboration has gone into this effort. We are, of course, all keen to see these groups recover from the pandemic and thrive so they can continue to contribute their energies and efforts to our community.”
The grants include $600,000 from the city and $500,000 from the Kingston Economic Development Corporation to support local businesses.
The deadline for applying for support is April 30.
The application process is competitive and applying for funding does not guarantee a grant will be awarded.
To be eligible, an applicant must be located in Kingston.
“Kingston Economic Development’s board recognizes that this program is crucial to support businesses which were ineligible for other federal or provincial programs, have been hard hit by the pandemic due to their industry sector or experienced dramatic changes to their businesses,” Gillian Watters, KEDCO’s board chair, said.
Advertisement
Article content
The city is also providing $100,000 to minor sports groups, not-for-profit and recreational sports organizations hit by the pandemic.
Social service groups can also access one-time grants of up to $25,000 from the community investment fund, which is to provide $320,000 to fund programs, projects or small capital expenditures.
Another $200,000 is to available to local artists, collectives and ad hoc groups and not-for-profit arts groups that have been impacted by the pandemic.
Half of the money earmarked for the arts community is to be provided to individual professional artists through grants of between $1,000 and $2,000.
“This new funding will offer direct and immediate support to local artists and will contribute to the overall recovery of the arts sector in Kingston, which has been significantly impacted by COVID-19,” Barb Danielewski, chair of the Kingston Arts Council board of directors, said.
Applications for the arts grants are to be accepted at three times in 2021: May 4, June 29 and Nov. 2.
The Kingston Arts Council is also providing artists and arts groups grants of between $4,000 and $10,000 through its own $100,000 Adapt Grant program. Details about that grant program are to be made available in June.