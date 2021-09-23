Arthur calls for probe of Hillier's handling of personal information

KINGSTON — Kingston and the Islands MPP Ian Arthur is calling for the province’s integrity commissioner to look into complaints about how personal information was handled by another MPP.

In a letter to integrity commissioner J. David Wake, Arthur wrote that he has received several complaints from constituents of Lanark–Frontenac–Kingston MPP Randy Hillier who were placed on email lists for the People’s Party of Canada and the No More Lockdowns organization.

Arthur wrote that the constituents told him earlier this month that their information was obtained through interactions they had with Hillier.

“The constituents of Mr. Hillier told us that they had at no time signed themselves up for the mailings of either organization,” Arthur wrote. “My office received an email thread where Mr. Hillier admitted to adding a constituent to the ‘No More Lockdowns’ mailing list.

“These events read like a distinct violation of constituent confidentiality with the distribution of personal information for partisan purposes.”

Hillier has been an outspoken critic of the government responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, most recently speaking out against mask mandates, vaccines and vaccination passports.

He also campaigned in support of People’s Party of Canada candidates leading up to Monday’s federal election.