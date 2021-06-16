Author discusses Macdonald and evolution of Indian Act

Article content

Bonita Lawrence, author of “Decolonizing Antiracism” and a former Queen’s University professor, talked about Sir John A. Macdonald and the evolution of the Indian Act at City Park on Wednesday afternoon.

With approximately 40 people in attendance, Lawrence stood in front of the covered statue of Macdonald. She kicked off the session with a traditional song dedicated to the 215 children whose remains were recently found in an unmarked burial ground at a Kamloops, B.C., residential school.

After her performance, Lawrence began the lesson with Macdonald’s role in the creation of the Indian Act.

“Macdonald’s role in the Indian Act came into power when he was basically out of power,” she said.

While out of power, Lawrence explained that as the superintendent of Indian Affairs, Macdonald controlled the reserves and enforced patriarchal relations within Indigenous Peoples.

“He forced patriarchal relations, where women have to join their husband’s community,” she said. Regardless of the identity of an Indigenous woman’s partner, Lawrence said the wives ultimately lost their right to live on their reserves, and sometimes their Indian status.