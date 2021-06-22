





Article content Convicted rapist and murderer Paul Bernardo had his second attempt at parole denied. After a three-hour hearing on Tuesday held virtually from a conference room at Millhaven Institution, Parole Board of Canada member Maureen Gauci denied his application for full or day parole. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Bernardo's second attempt at parole denied Back to video He was previously denied parole in October of 2018. “Our decision today is to deny day parole and full parole,” she said. Bernardo’s expression didn’t change when hearing of the board’s decision. “While you have participated in programming your understanding and insight remains limited and as a result we concur with the assessments that indicate you remain to be a high risk for sexual re-offending.” Gauci, who came to the decision with fellow board member Matt O’Brien, also said Bernardo has not shown his risk of re-offending can be managed in the community. The hearing was held virtually with dozens of media members and other observers tuning in.

Article content Making presentations at the hearing were 1992 murder victim Kristen French’s mother Donna, a rape victim of Bernardo, his parole officer Theoren Dawson and lawyer Tim Danson, who read a statement on behalf of Debbie Mahaffy, the mother of Leslie Mahaffy, who was raped and killed by Bernardo in 1991. Bernardo, 56, also known as the Scarborough Rapist, was convicted for the 1991 and 1992 rapes and murders of teenagers Mahaffy, Kristen French and his fiancé’s sister Tammy Holmolka. He was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years and was declared a dangerous offender. After his 1995 trial, he was sent to Kingston Penitentiary and was moved to Millhaven Institution when Kingston Pen closed in 2013. “It has now been 29 years since our beautiful daughter Kristen was taken from us,” Donna French said, with her husband Doug by her side. She described the life events the family missed without their daughter there. Had she not been murdered Kristen French would be 44 years old today. “We’ve lost all the love and joy in being parents,” she said. “For those who say that time heals they don’t know the excruciating pain that comes from such a horrific loss. The pain is a life sentence.” “We have had to accept what happened to our precious daughter but we cannot and will not expect is the possibility of this happening to another innocent girl by the same perpetrator.” French doesn’t believe Bernardo is cured of his sexual deviancy.

Article content “We cannot think of anything that would be worse than the years of pain and suffering that we have endured as a result of the heinous crimes Paul Bernardo committed against Kristen than Paul Bernardo being released back into the community where we know, as sure as night falls day, that he will commit more heinous crimes against more beautiful, young and innocent children.” Bernardo, clean-shaven with a full head of hair but darker blond from the time he committed his crimes in the 1990s, was wearing a prison-issued light blue T-shirt and sat alone at a table in a conference room. To his left was a clock stuck at 5:12 p.m. A correctional officer was in the room with Bernardo but off-camera. Debbie Mahaffy said in her statement that 30 years have passed since her daughter was murdered but the memories are as vivid today as they were then. “There is no escape for us from this horror.” “Throughout the following decades we so hoped to find peace but because of Bernardo’s brutal actions and his pornographic videotaping of his sadistic violence, multiple trials, appeals and legal actions have been endured by us never forgetting what we have endured for decades could never compare to what Leslie endured.” One woman at the hearing said she was a victim of Bernardo in 1988. “I want to forgive him but I hate him for what he did to me and all his victims especially Kristen, Leslie and Tammy.” “I want him to get the help he needs but rot in jail at the same time.”

Article content She said after she was in the same room with Bernardo at his 2018 hearing at Millhaven Institution she was traumatized and needed to seek therapy afterward. “I quit my job suddenly and took to bed again. My therapist said that I have severe PTSD and that I’ve been living my life, walking around and making decisions about my life with this mental illness,” she said. “What he did to me distorted my whole sense of self-worth, survivors’ guilt, trust of most men and fear, fear, fear.” “If I am the only living victim to testify today I beg you on behalf of all of us to keep him where he is.” Dawson, the CSC parole officer, recommended that Bernardo be denied parole since he has not made any progress towards mitigating his risk to society since his 2018 parole hearing. “Given that Mr. Bernardo’s reintegration potential is assessed as low and the case the management team is not supportive of his release.” In his 30 minute presentation Bernardo said he was subjected to a lack of human contact other than from close family members for over 10,000 days.

“I felt this stress and anxiety on a daily basis for decades,” he said. He said in 2014 he had sexual deviancy thoughts and asked for help from CSC which he received. Bernardo also brought up the stress and anxiety he suffered during the years he had in solitary confinement. During the time he was committing his crimes he described himself as a ‘male chauvinist pig’. Bernardo also quoted from various psychological reports during his time incarcerated. Which he said shows him at a low rate to re-offend.

Article content Bernardo also said he’s a different person than he was when committing his crimes. “I never claimed that I was better than any other man or I was special but I had male chauvinistic beliefs that men were better than women and I used these justifications for my domestic abuse and sexual deviance.” “All my abuse, sexual violence and sexual tendencies came out of entitlement being done to force them to what I wanted when and with who and punish them with an indifference to their physical and mental capabilities.” He also brought up his performance during his 1995 trial. “I lied under oath at the trial and had a lack of empathy for the feelings of the victims and others for having put them through a trial, appeal attempts and the viewing of the videotapes while I was guilty of all the offenses. I sincerely and deeply regret and apologize to everyone I put through that sickening and horrific ordeal.” Bernardo said now that he’s almost 60 years-old his sex drive has reduced as well he promised to take antiandrogen therapy that will reduce his testosterone level when on the outside. He also said he’d like to live at the Henry Traill Community Correctional Centre in Kingston or the Bridges to New Life halfway house in Kelowna, British Columbia. “Voluntarily to giving up sex combined with pharmacology to reduce testosterone, to dramatically inhibit the ability to engage in sexual arousal and behaviour demonstrates I am no longer pre-occupied with fantasies of unlimited success and power in sex and in intimate relationships to do what I want with women.”

Bernardo said he will no longer try to get sex by whatever means should he be released because he's voluntarily given it up with the drugs he plans to take. For more than an hour, Bernardo fielded questions from Gauci and O'Brien on a variety of subjects such as his experience being incarcerated and his biggest challenge of integrating into society among other subjects. The hearing wrapped up with Kingston lawyer Fergus O'Connor recommending Bernardo be released. "You have before you a man who is almost 57 years-of-age, he admits his crimes, he's not in denial and demonstrates some insight," O'Connor said. He also said Bernardo is a low risk to re-offend and a person his current age is dramatically less risk to re-offend in a violent manner. "I'm glad I got caught, Bernardo told the hearing. "At the last parole hearing I said I wasn't ready (for release) but now I'm ready."

