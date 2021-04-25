Biker enforcement unit, Kingston Police execute search warrants in area

Article content

The Ontario Provincial Police’s Biker Enforcement Unit and Kingston Police executed multiple search warrants in the area on Saturday.

The OPP posted on Twitter late Saturday night to notify those who may have seen officers conducting the searches in the Kingston and Odessa areas.

“There is no concern for public safety,” a spokesperson from the OPP said Sunday morning. “We are not able to provide any details at this time, but information will be released when we are able to do so.”

The Whig-Standard has learned that the Odessa location was in the hamlet of Wilton at a residence known to be the location of the Outlaws Motorcycle Clubhouse.