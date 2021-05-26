Board of health endorses return to in-person schooling

The sentiments were echoed by Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. David Williams, who announced in a news conference on Tuesday his support for a return to in-person learning before the end of June.

The call for school reopening has been growing across the province as COVID-19 numbers have been falling. On Tuesday, Tracy Vaillancourt, who holds the Canada Research Chair in school-based mental health and violence protection, published an open letter to the premier and members of cabinet, calling for an immediate return to in-person learning.

Signed by Queen’s medical professors, the letter calls for the reopening of elementary and secondary schools in low-prevalence areas and argues that the harm of ongoing school closures outweighs the potential disease mitigation.

The letter was written by Dr. Kirk Leifso, an assistant professor of pediatric medicine at Queen’s University, and co-signed by other local medical experts. Leifso presented the letter at Wednesday’s board meeting.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Board of Health unanimously endorsed a letter from local medical experts calling for the regional reopening of in- person schooling for children.

Leifso reiterated these concerns and explained that the KFL&A region is particularly ready to return to in-person learning.

In his comments to the board of health, Leifso explained that in the KFL&A region, schools have not been a significant source of COVID-19 transmission and that the previous reopening of schools has not correlated with increased incidence of infection in the community.

He argues that with the region having a low prevalence of disease, the time has come to reopen schools.

“Children are asymmetrically harmed by mitigation efforts, as they aren’t as seriously harmed by the illness,” Leifso explained to the board of health. “The request is to return to in-person schooling — not with no infection-control strategies, a return to what was happening earlier in the spring,” he said.

“We know that continued elementary and secondary school closures will disproportionately harm children and adolescents. Our collective opinion is that in low-prevalence regions, it is perfectly acceptable to open schools to reduce harm to children and youth while not interfering with COVID-19 control in a substantial way,” the letter said.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore was enthusiastically in favour of the letter and fully endorsed a prompt return to in-person schooling. Moore explained that the social, mental and physical health of children is being negatively impacted by remote learning, and he indicated that KFL&A is working in partnership with the school board and local parents to ensure a return to school as soon as possible.

While the local board of health is supportive of returning to in-person learning regionally, Coun. Jim Neill raised the issue that the reopening of schools falls under the provincial mandate and a regional reopening is not feasible without provincial support.

In response to Neill’s concern, Moore explained that the provincial cabinet will be meeting on Wednesday evening to discuss the reopening of provincial schools, and he expressed his hope that the provincial decision will be guided by prevailing public health opinions.