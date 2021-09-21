Boehme steps away from Kingston Conservative nomination

KINGSTON — Citing “the current broken and inadequate party system,” the local candidate for the Progressive Conservatives in next year’s provincial election has stepped down from the nomination.

Ryan Boehme, the current city councillor for Pittsburgh District, was nominated in mid-July to represent the Conservatives in Kingston and the Islands in next June’s election.

But in a statement on Tuesday, Boehme wrote that he would not run for the party.

“I do not make this decision lightly. On the contrary, it was made in the best interest of my family, the people of this riding and democracy as a whole,” Boehme wrote. “Unfortunately, it has become clear to me that, as a representative of the people at the provincial or federal level, we do not truly get to be a voice for the people who elect us. Instead, we are expected, forced and even coerced to follow our party’s narrative over that of the people.”

Boehme wrote that he hopes his action would inspire other politicians to join the call for change.

“I believe change is necessary to once again elevate the will of the people. And for that to happen, more and more citizens, politicians and candidates need to stand up and demand change,” he wrote.

Boehme said the current political system has not evolved to embrace current technology, and the continued use of party discipline to force MPs and MPPs to vote along party lines is not representing the will of the voters.

More free votes by MPs and MPPs and allowing them to vote based on the will of their constituents instead of party lines would be a way to improve the system, he wrote.

“I think we all need to ask ourselves what role we can perform to fix this broken system and start demanding a democracy that truly reflects the will of the electors and not the will of the party in power in that moment,” he wrote. “More and more voters are becoming increasingly disenfranchised with the current broken system.”