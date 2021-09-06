When Ontario Provincial Police Const. Richard Martin stayed late and responded to call on Highway 401 near Odessa in November 2016 to provide extra visibility to a tow truck driver helping a passenger vehicle that had slid off the road, it seemed like just another call in a snowstorm. Little did he know, it would lead him to cycle 850 km in seven days.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Everything changed at about 11:30 p.m. that evening when a transport truck slammed into the back of his cruiser with him inside. He credits his seatbelt for saving his life. He didn’t go to the hospital and even went to work the next day.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Boots on Pedals supports first-responders helpline Back to video

Something he admitted on Monday likely wasn’t a good idea.

While the crash didn’t physically injure him, psychologically it would leave him spiralling and seemingly alone.

“I left it alone with just exasperated till something happened and I couldn’t work anymore,” Martin explained. “I just said I wasn’t dealing with it. I pushed it down and didn’t deal with it. Then it just came to a head and I couldn’t control it anymore.”

Martin was diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and tried to reach out to another helpline, but he found they didn’t seem to understand the dynamics of his job. His symptoms festered untill he could no longer work. With his time off, he found joy and relief in cycling.

“Now I’m back on the road, been back for a while, and I want to make people more aware that the stigma of hiding (mental health struggles) is coming up, people are talking about it more and more,” Martin said of his decision to help organize Boots on Pedals, a seven-day ride to support Boots on the Ground, a volunteer-based charitable organization that runs the helpline specifically for first responders.

Along the journey, Martin will lead a group of cyclists to the various OPP detachments in the eastern region of Ontario. As he travels to each one, others are encouraged to participate alongside him or on their own by cycling from one to another.