Canadian Forces announce first female commandant of RMC

Royal Military College has its first female commandant in its 146-year history.

Brig.-Gen. Lise Bourgon’s appointment as commandant of the university was announced on Wednesday. She will be replacing retiring brigadier-general Sebastien Bouchard, who has held the position since August 2017.

Bourgon currently holds two positions. She is the Canadian Armed Forces visiting defence fellow at Queen’s University’s Centre for International Defence and Policy; and the force’s Women, Peace and Security champion.

Bourgon joined the Canadian Forces in 1987. She graduated from College Militaire Royal de St-Jean five years later with a degree in business administration and started her career as a helicopter pilot.

She flew the Sikorsky CH-124 Sea King, trained others to use it and eventually commanded the base in Shearwater, N.S., during her career. She also deployed on numerous Royal Canadian Navy exercises. She was the first Canadian female to command the Joint Task Force for Operation Impact in the Middle East.

Bourgon graduated from the Air Warfare College, holds a master’s certificate in project management from George Washington University and a master’s degree in public administration from Royal Military College.

She is married to Martin Roy, and they have two teenage children.