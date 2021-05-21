Carter 'led by example and brought the best out in others'

Steph Crosier
May 21, 2021  •  15 minutes ago  •  2 minute read
Kingston Police colour guard, Chief Antje McNeely (front, centre), and Const. Trevor Bethune (rear, left) march from Kingston Police Headquarters to St. Mary's Cemetery and Sgt. Stephen Carter's final resting place on Friday, May 21, 2021.
Kingston Police colour guard, Chief Antje McNeely (front, centre), and Const. Trevor Bethune (rear, left) march from Kingston Police Headquarters to St. Mary's Cemetery and Sgt. Stephen Carter's final resting place on Friday, May 21, 2021. Photo by Ian MacAlpine /The Whig-Standard

Under bright sunny skies, the friends and family of Sgt. Stephen Carter gathered at Kingston Police Headquarters to say goodbye.

Carter died suddenly on May 13 of a heart attack, leaving behind his wife, Amy, and children Cole and Maddie. He was 46.

His death has rocked the local police and sporting community. Before serving as a police officer for more than 22 years, Carter grew up in Kingston and played defence for the Kingston Voyageurs of the Metro Junior Hockey League, the former Detroit Jr. Red Wings and the Belleville Bulls of the Ontario Hockey League, and the Fort Worth Brahmas of the Western Professional Hockey League.

During his time with Kingston Police, Carter worked in various units, including patrol, training, emergency response and street crime. His final posting was in the communications unit.

At the memorial, Chief Antje McNeely and Kingston Police Association president Cam Gough said a few words of remembrance, but undoubtedly the most moving eulogy came from Carter’s lifelong friend and fellow officer, Const. Trevor Bethune.

“Steve once said, ‘When things get tough, you’re losing, feel beaten down, you can do one of two things: you can either change your batteries or find another gear,’” Bethune said at the beginning of his talk. “Well, today, my dear friend, in honour of you, I’m going to do my very best to find another gear.”

He described his friend as someone who detested mediocrity and the status quo.

“He was humble, driven and furious competitor and yet a stoic and quiet professional,” Bethune said. “One of the many reasons why I loved him was because he authentically cared and wanted the very best for me and would not allow me to settle for anything less.

“He led by example and brought the best out in others.”

Bethune told various stories of growing up with Carter, supporting each other through their athletic ventures, careers and eventually families. He concluded his speech by addressing Amy, Cole, Maddie and Carter’s parents.

He told Amy that she was his true best friend and person. He told Cole that his father would continue to push him, as he did himself, to build a meaningful, purposeful and impactful life. Bethune told Maddie that she would always be her father’s little girl.

“As tough as your dad was, you softened him and melted his heart,” Bethune told her. “You, no doubt, have your dad’s will and spirit. You challenged him and demanded his very best. …

“Steve, this is your legacy.”

A memorial service was held for Sgt. Stephen Carter in front of Kingston Police Headquarters on Friday.
A memorial service was held for Sgt. Stephen Carter in front of Kingston Police Headquarters on Friday. Photo by Ian MacAlpine /The Whig-Standard
Kingston Canadians minor hockey players who were coached by Sgt. Stephen Carter give a stick salute on John Counter Boulevard near Aberfoyle Road as the funeral procession goes by on Friday.
Kingston Canadians minor hockey players who were coached by Sgt. Stephen Carter give a stick salute on John Counter Boulevard near Aberfoyle Road as the funeral procession goes by on Friday. Photo by Ian MacAlpine /The Whig-Standard
Kingston Police officers stand at attention at Sgt. Stephen Carter’s memorial service in front of Kingston Police Headquarters on Friday.
Kingston Police officers stand at attention at Sgt. Stephen Carter’s memorial service in front of Kingston Police Headquarters on Friday. Photo by Ian MacAlpine /The Whig-Standard
Kingston Police officers salute at Sgt. Stephen Carter’s memorial service in front of Kingston Police Headquarters on Friday.
Kingston Police officers salute at Sgt. Stephen Carter’s memorial service in front of Kingston Police Headquarters on Friday. Photo by Ian MacAlpine /The Whig-Standard
Kingston Police officers and civilian staff attend Sgt. Stephen Carter’s memorial service in front of Kingston Police Headquarters on Friday.
Kingston Police officers and civilian staff attend Sgt. Stephen Carter’s memorial service in front of Kingston Police Headquarters on Friday. Photo by Ian MacAlpine /The Whig-Standard
Members of the Kingston Police emergency response team stand at Sgt. Stephen Carter’s memorial service in front of Kingston Police Headquarters on Friday.
Members of the Kingston Police emergency response team stand at Sgt. Stephen Carter’s memorial service in front of Kingston Police Headquarters on Friday. Photo by Ian MacAlpine /The Whig-Standard
Kingston Fire and Rescue firefighters stand at attention at Sgt. Stephen Carter’s funeral in front of Kingston Police Headquarters on Friday.
Kingston Fire and Rescue firefighters stand at attention at Sgt. Stephen Carter’s funeral in front of Kingston Police Headquarters on Friday. Photo by Ian MacAlpine /The Whig-Standard
Kingston Police officers salute at Sgt. Stephen Carter’s memorial service in front of Kingston Police Headquarters on Friday.
Kingston Police officers salute at Sgt. Stephen Carter’s memorial service in front of Kingston Police Headquarters on Friday. Photo by Ian MacAlpine /The Whig-Standard
Kingston Canadians minor hockey players who were coached by Sgt. Stephen Carter give a stick salute in honour of him on John Counter Boulevard near Aberfoyle Road as the funeral procession goes by on Friday.
Kingston Canadians minor hockey players who were coached by Sgt. Stephen Carter give a stick salute in honour of him on John Counter Boulevard near Aberfoyle Road as the funeral procession goes by on Friday. Photo by Ian MacAlpine /The Whig-Standard
Kingston Canadians minor hockey players who were coached by Sgt. Stephen Carter stand in honour of him on John Counter Boulevard near Aberfoyle Road as the funeral procession goes by on Friday.
Kingston Canadians minor hockey players who were coached by Sgt. Stephen Carter stand in honour of him on John Counter Boulevard near Aberfoyle Road as the funeral procession goes by on Friday. Photo by Ian MacAlpine /The Whig-Standard
Flags fly as half-mast during Sgt. Stephen Carter’s memorial service in front of Kingston Police Headquarters on Friday.
Flags fly as half-mast during Sgt. Stephen Carter’s memorial service in front of Kingston Police Headquarters on Friday. Photo by Ian MacAlpine /The Whig-Standard

