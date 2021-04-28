Cash recovered for Next Level victims' compensation fund

Article content

Seventeen months after a personable former-waiter-turned-self-styled-investment-guru was sent from a Kingston courtroom to prison for operating the multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme that was Next Level Investments (later Next Level Capital Group), the case has finally concluded with an order of forfeiture for just over $500,000 held in the account of one of a minority of individuals who actually received dividends.

The investor, Margo Gould, was an early client of the company, and she initially opposed the application by the Ministry of the Attorney General for forfeiture of a bank account, already frozen by investigators, where she’d sequestered her Next Level earnings.

Gould wasn’t involved in the operation of the company or charged with any wrongdoing, and her claim against the forfeiture related to salvaging her original investment capital.

She filed a formal abandonment of that claim at the end of March, however, clearing the way for Superior Court Justice Gary Tranmer to issue the order of forfeiture, which he did this week.

Not long after Next Level creator and executive officer Christopher Uitvlugt was sentenced to prison in November 2019, one of the lead police investigators told Whig-Standard journalist Steph Crosier that only one of the 197 people they’d determined had actually made money from the scheme gave it back, an elderly woman who returned approximately $70,000 after deciding it would be immoral to keep it.