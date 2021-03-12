Article content

Canadian Forces Base Kingston’s Military Police are asking for the public’s help identifying three men they say stole a laptop and speakers in early December.

A news release sent out by Kingston Police on the Military Police’s behalf states that the theft took place on Dec. 4, 2020, at about 2 p.m. from the CANEX located on CFB Kingston.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. CFB Kingston Military Police hope to identify shoplifters Back to video

Cpl. Harrison Swinson of the Military Police said the items reported stolen were: an MSI Leopard laptop 15.6H, model number GP63 8RD-048CA, valued at $1,600; two JBL Charge 4 portable speakers, model number JBLCHARGE4BLKA, valued at $220 each; one Sony SRS speaker, model number XB33, valued at $250; and two Braven speakers, model number 604203557, valued at $140 each.

The first suspect is described as a white man, about 50 to 65 years old, with a heavy build, grey hair and glasses. He was wearing dark pants with a dark vest and a blue polo shirt.

The second suspect is described as a white man in his early twenties with dark hair. He was wearing blue jeans and a dark blue vest with a green T-shirt underneath.

The third suspect is described as a white man in his early twenties with dark hair. He was wearing dark pants, dark shoes and a black-and-red jacket. He was also carrying a yellow gym bag at the time of the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Swinson at 613-541-5010, ext 2044, or via email at harrison.swinson@forces.gc.ca.

Photo by Supplied photo

Photo by Supplied photo