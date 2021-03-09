Child-care centre outbreak 'under control now,' medical officer of health says

An outbreak of COVID-19 at a west-end Kingston daycare is “under control now,” the Kingston region’s medical officer of health says.

Dr. Kieran Moore said that eight staff members and four out of the 56 children enrolled at Tiny Hoppers Kingston West Early Learning Centre contracted the virus at the facility, a clarification on an error in numbers previously posted to the public health website that said 15 individuals were linked to the centre.

An outbreak was declared at the licensed child-care centre on March 3. Two of the 12 cases linked are now resolved.

The low cases among the children at the centre is a good sign that staff had adhered to infection prevention procedures, Moore told media during a conference call on Tuesday afternoon.

“You know how children are moving about so close together. That really gives me some comfort that those practices are able to limit the spread of COVID-19 in that environment,” Moore said.

According to Moore, the virus spreads more rapidly among adults.

“We have more receptors for this virus in the back of our nose and throat, and it often does spread in lunch rooms or during breaks, when sometimes you take your mask down or sometimes you’re in a more social environment with those individuals,” he said.