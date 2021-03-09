Child-care centre outbreak 'under control now,' medical officer of health says
An outbreak of COVID-19 at a west-end Kingston daycare is “under control now,” the Kingston region’s medical officer of health says.
Dr. Kieran Moore said that eight staff members and four out of the 56 children enrolled at Tiny Hoppers Kingston West Early Learning Centre contracted the virus at the facility, a clarification on an error in numbers previously posted to the public health website that said 15 individuals were linked to the centre.
An outbreak was declared at the licensed child-care centre on March 3. Two of the 12 cases linked are now resolved.
The low cases among the children at the centre is a good sign that staff had adhered to infection prevention procedures, Moore told media during a conference call on Tuesday afternoon.
“You know how children are moving about so close together. That really gives me some comfort that those practices are able to limit the spread of COVID-19 in that environment,” Moore said.
According to Moore, the virus spreads more rapidly among adults.
“We have more receptors for this virus in the back of our nose and throat, and it often does spread in lunch rooms or during breaks, when sometimes you take your mask down or sometimes you’re in a more social environment with those individuals,” he said.
Seven additional cases were linked to the 12 initial cases directly linked to the child-care centre.
“That was family members and close contacts chiefly of the staff,” Moore said. “(There was) no spread to schools. There were other threats to other workplaces where individuals worked part time, and we have no evidence it has spread.”
Tuesday’s one new case of COVID-19, in a male in the 10 to 19 year age range, was a “secondary close contact” of someone associated with the Tiny Hoppers outbreak.
As of Tuesday, one other case has resolved, bringing the region’s total active cases to 21.
Moore told media that the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health region is maintaining green-status numbers, with an incidence of 5.6 per 100,000 cases and a positive testing rate of 2.7 per cent.
Moore thanked everyone who has come forward to get tested or who has isolated during a period of illness or isolation.
“The system is working,” he said. “We’re not seeing this infection propagate in our community, and it takes a community to respond to this type of urgent threat. We’re back down in a lower risk in the green environment, trending in the right direction. The community now is embracing immunization and our multi-component strategy of immunization is even becoming more robust.”
