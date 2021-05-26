Chromebooks available to borrow from Kingston Frontenac Public Library

Article content

KINGSTON — Chromebooks have been added to the list of things that can be borrowed from the Kingston Frontenac Public Library.

Announced Tuesday, the library is offering 10 Chromebooks as part of the library’s technology and device lending program, with the help from the Cameron and Laurie Thompson Fund with the Community Foundation for Kingston and Area.

“Community connectedness is an important part of our mission to make a positive difference in the lives of everyone in Kingston Frontenac,” Nicole Charles, director, branch experience at the library, said. “Access to these Chromebooks will help our patrons get online to complete essential activities and enjoy digital opportunities like virtual library programming. It’s another step toward improved computer access within our communities.”

The Chromebooks will be available to borrow one per person for one week, to both teen and adult cardholders in good standing, with a verified address.

The one-week loan period is renewable, as long as there are no other holds on the devices. Customers will return the Chromebooks to a library branch or curbside table. Staff will sanitize and prepare the Chromebooks between users.

According to the library, Chromebooks were chosen because they are “fast, lightweight laptops, perfect for browsing the internet, word processing and video conferencing. They are designed for users to do most of their work online, with files saved to cloud-based user accounts.”

The Chromebook kits are available to borrow through the library website and are currently located at the Calvin Park, Central, Isabel Turner, Pittsburgh, Sharbot Lake and Sydenham branches.

The addition of Chromebooks builds on the library’s popular wireless internet hot spot lending program, which started in October 2020, and connects using the Rogers network.

The library has 15 wireless internet hot spots available for loan, also supported by the Cameron and Laurie Thompson Fund.

For more information, visit kfpl.ca or call your local branch.