City Briefs: Climate project funding; transit passes; volunteer firefighter recruiting

“The city is here to support your climate action efforts so that together we can realize our vision of becoming a carbon neutral city no later than 2040,” Julie Salter-Keane, manager of the city’s climate leadership division, said.

Charities and non-profits are being encouraged to apply for the next round of grants.

The fund, supported by donations from the community and contributions from the city and the Kingston Community Credit Union, raised more than $42,000.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

KINGSTON — The city is accepting applications for the second round of grants to be supported by the community climate action fund.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The initial round of grants partially supported by the fund included a $26,000 project to install four air source heat pumps for a Habitat for Humanity Kingston housing project on Rose Abbey Drive and Martha’s Table’s purchase of a $45,000 electric vehicle.

“Thanks to the Climate Action Fund, we were able to purchase an electric vehicle. We hope that while we’re out on the roads, we will inspire other people to look for green options,” Ronda Candy, executive director of Martha’s Table, said.

An application guide for the fund can be found at the city’s website, and one-on-one meetings with Salter-Keane can be arranged for Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 18 and 19.

“Together we have the ability to realize our vision of becoming Canada’s most sustainable city,” she said.

Student transit passes available

KINGSTON — Kingston Transit is gearing up for high school students’ return to in-person classes next month.

Grade 9 pupils will need to download a registration form, fill it out and take it to City Hall or the service kiosk at the Cataraqui Centre.

Grade 9 pupils are to also receive a transit training session at their schools between Aug. 30 and Sept. 17.

Students in Grades 10 to 12 are to have their transit passes from last year automatically renewed.

Pupils returning for classes after Grade 12, and those who have never had a transit pass or have lost or damaged their pass, are asked to take their transit passes from last year to City Hall or the Cataraqui Centre to have their passes renewed.