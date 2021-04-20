City Briefs: Kingston to consider new homeless protocol
KINGSTON — Home Base Housing is to receive city funding to expand its Street Outreach program to seven days a week.
City council is to consider the funding increase — $77,500 — to allow the agency to increase its outreach program from the current five days a week to seven.
The funding increase is part of a new encampment protocol created to bring the city’s homelessness policies in line with the United Nations Protocol for Homeless Encampments in Canada.
Many existing city policies already adhere to the UN protocol’s eight principals meant to protect the rights of homeless people and those living in informal encampments similar to what was established last year in Belle Park.
“Overall, the proposed City of Kingston protocol and procedures meet the intent of the UN protocol and aligns with other municipal best practices,” a report to city council from Lanie Hurdle, chief administrative officer, stated. “The (city) protocol also provides a balance between the provision of supports to vulnerable populations camping in public spaces with the city’s desire to maintain intended access and use of public spaces.
“Staff understand that homeless individuals cannot be forced to accept services,” Hurdle added. “The refusal by an individual to accept services and supports is not a sufficient reason to prevent the enforcement of city bylaws prohibiting camping in public places and erecting structures.”
City council is to consider the new city protocol at its Tuesday night meeting.
Population growth slows
KINGSTON — The local population, which had been been steadily rising since the beginning of the century, slowed last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Data from Statistics Canada showed the population of the Kingston area, including South Frontenac and Frontenac Islands townships, grew by 0.8 per cent between July 2019 and July 2020.
The lower-than-normal growth brought the area’s population to more than 176,000.
The increase of just more than 1,400 people included 950 people who moved to the Kingston area from other parts of Ontario and a net increase of almost 525 people who migrated to the city from other countries. There were 193 more deaths than births in the area last year and 123 people moved to the area from outside the province.
More than one in five people in Kingston — 20.5 per cent of the population — are older than 65, giving Kingston the 11th largest cohort of seniors in the country.
Almost two-thirds of the area’s population are considered working age between 15 and 64 years of age.
“This aging demographic is an important consideration in planning for all aspects of our community including housing, recreation, community and health services,” stated a report from Lanie Hurdle, the city’s chief administrative officer.
Missing from the population picture are seasonal workers, cottagers, military personnel temporarily posted to the area and post-secondary students.
Large numbers of people who are not counted in the census but live in the Kingston area “could potentially put pressure on city services, as well as the housing market.”
“The post-pandemic environment may result in a different service population as more people may choose to continue to work and study remotely,” Hurdle wrote.
The report, to be presented to council on Tuesday night, also reviewed the housing market, including the rental vacant rate, which increased to 3.2 per cent last year after years of record lows, and the rents, which increased last year at a rate lower than most other census areas in Ontario.